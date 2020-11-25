How Ukraine’s gender quotas work in practice

“I only won the respect of my colleagues by fighting,” Yulia Eremenko tells me.

A businesswoman from the southern city of Kherson, Eremenko has seen Ukraine’s local political system from the inside. After helping the Ukrainian army when war broke out in the east of the country in 2014, she ran for city council in a national political party - but didn’t get in. Three years later, when a council member died, it was Eremenko’s turn to join the Kherson council.

Yet other party members tried to “come to an agreement” with Eremenko, she says. In exchange for money, the idea was that Eremenko would refuse to take her seat on the council - as mandated by the original candidate list she ran on - and another party member would take the vacant seat.

“I said I’m not going to sell my seat. I don’t need money. I’m going to work for the good of society, I also think I deserve to take a deputy’s seat. Then one of the candidates said: ‘Better you take the money and buy yourself a dress.’ It was very unpleasant. I believe that women are capable of earning money by themselves,” Eremenko tells me. “A woman has to prove her competence, the ability to stand next to men. You have to put in more effort.”

Eremenko’s story is not unique, but it does shed light on how Ukraine’s system of gender quotas for political participation is working in practice. This system was written into Ukraine’s legislation on political parties in 2013, and states that factions which take 30% of women into parliament will receive additional funding. The country’s legislation on local elections also provides for the participation of at least 30% of women in candidate lists. This year, the system received an update when Ukraine’s parliament adopted a new Electoral Code with a mandatory gender quota.

Party election lists feature over 40% of candidates as women, but the percentage of those who make it into their seat is much lower. Women in Ukrainian politics face a series of barriers: societal stereotypes, discrimination and political machines that meet gender quotas on paper, but not in spirit.