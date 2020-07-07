Big brands and cheap clothes in the West are bad news for Ukrainian workers

A year ago, there was a similar situation at a textile factory in Zolochevo, western Ukraine, where the workers even held a strike – a rare event in Ukraine’s clothing sector today.

According to workers, management explains delays in payment by citing their own financial problems: evidently one brand that the factory worked with went bankrupt in early 2019 owing almost £12,000 for an already executed order.

As a result, hundreds of staff at the factory have been receiving their pay for over a year in dribs and drabs and have no idea what will happen next. “We have a lot of single mothers working here, without support,” Tatyana says. “They’re not asking for anything special, just what they’ve earned.”

Many people are leaving, as at many other factories – searching for other jobs in their own towns or looking for work in Poland and other countries. But Tatyana hasn’t been able to find anything better yet – having children means that she can’t move to the nearest city or look for work abroad, but anything she can find locally is less suitable, either because of pay or hours.

Tatyana’s husband earns twice as much, but they still can’t ever make ends meet. In winter, they spend more than 65% of Tatyana’s earnings on utilities, and have to scrimp and save. Working at the clothing factory, Tatyana buy clothing and footwear “on credit” at the local market.

Allotments, odd jobs (as in the case of Tatyana), some small state support in the form of social benefits, pensions and subsidies – those are the main supplementary resources relied on by the clothing factory seamstresses. But not everyone can get help from their families, while state social benefits continually drop and are “optimised” (especially after the crisis of 2014). And overtime and allotments only aggravate a critical lack of time, and sometimes also health issues.

After two years of work with hardly any time off, Tatyana had to drop her side job because of an onset of chronic health problems and lack of time for her family:

“Last year I worked like a horse right up to New Year, and started having serious problems with my health – my legs, my back. I was chronically tired and it was getting worse, not going away. Sometimes if I go to bed when I come home, it still doesn’t help. It takes a lot of time for the tiredness to pass. It’s like you’re going to work, and you’re exasperated, and you can’t see your family and you’ve no rest.”

The key to development?

According to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, commercial brands have direct responsibility for human rights breaches in their production chains, including breaches in trade union rights, normal working conditions and just and adequate financial compensation that will provide a decent living.

However, the Ukrainian state also has a key role in promoting this kind of behaviour by companies. The government, as well as the governments of many other poor countries that have been pushed into choosing an export-orientated model of development, have placed their reliance on attracting investment on the back of cheap labour. For the sake of investments, workers’ rights can be reduced and eyes shut on general breaches of labour law. Social welfare guarantees should supposedly keep up with the passing of time, and investments should deliver adequate salaries and fill the state budget. But the reality of the clothing factories – and many other sectors– refutes this logic.

The Ukrainian government has been a poor regulator of the market and incomes: for several years it has held down the minimum wage at a level lower than the effective cost of living for one person. Moreover, austerity, which is the framework for Ukraine’s social policies, is leading to cuts in social support and the public sector of the economy - the latter is always dominated by women’s employment. Thanks to these measures, many working women have effectively no alternatives, and many have to resort to slaving in a “sweatshop”.