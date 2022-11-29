Ukraine’s healthcare workers are going unpaid as the effects of pre-war healthcare reform hit wages and job security in an economy ravaged by Russian invasion.

Medical staff around the country have told openDemocracy that they have not received their wages in recent months – the result of an internal market reform that began in 2018.

In July, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health decided that hospitals outside of conflict zones would be paid only for the services they provide to patients – overriding a guarantee given immediately after the Russian invasion that hospitals would receive one twelfth of their annual income every month.

Under Ukraine’s new healthcare system, a patient chooses where they want to be treated and the state, through Ukraine’s National Health Service, then pays the chosen hospital for the services provided to them.

In other words, Ukrainian hospitals have to earn funds by attracting more patients. The government said the change back to the internal market would mean a “more effective” use of public funds for frontline hospitals affected by the invasion.

But as Russia’s war hits Ukrainian state finances, this ‘money follows the patient’ system has left at least a dozen hospitals and clinics facing budget problems, unable to pay employees’ wages, or preparing to have their facilities closed, healthcare workers across Ukraine told openDemocracy.

For the essential workers in Ukraine’s hospitals, it means a struggle to make ends meet. Some hospitals have stopped paying wages to nurses and other healthcare staff – which has coincided with higher everyday costs due to currency depreciation and an inflation rate of 30% caused by the Russian invasion.

Fighting for wages

In western Ukraine, medical staff at the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital have not been being paid their full wages on time since August. On 7 November, some staff had not received wages for three months and almost 80 workers protested outside the hospital, demanding that management pay their salaries.

‘Alina’, a nurse from the clinic who wished to remain unnamed over fears for her job, told openDemocracy that nurses had received an advance payment of 200 hryvnias (around £4) for November and still haven’t been paid the arrears for October. The average salary for nurses in Ukraine is between 10,000-13,000 hryvnias per month (£230-£300).

Expressing her frustration, Alina said nurses at her hospital often had to fight to get their wages paid on time – including during the pandemic, when the hospital was treating a large number of Covid patients and doctors were receiving higher-than-usual salaries. After their protest in November, Alina and her colleagues received their wages for August and September, she says.