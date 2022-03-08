We fled Ukraine for Hungary. Now Viktor Orban must decide where he stands

On the afternoon of 27 February, Budapest was bustling with the normal Sunday life of a big European capital. It seemed surreal that less than three days before, I had been hastily packing essentials in Lviv, western Ukraine, as municipal authorities announced city-wide blackouts.

I had left Lviv with two friends early on the morning of 25 February, catching a 3.28am train (delayed by two hours) south-west to Uzhhorod. We arrived there seven hours later, and continued by taxi to Chop, a small city on the Ukrainian side of the Hungarian border. Another nine hours and 358km later, we were in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

Still stupefied by our experience after a day of rest, we were walking by the sunlit Danube and did not immediately register a hesitant “Slava Ukraini!” (“glory to Ukraine”) uttered in our direction. In front of us stood a family of three: a woman, Alla Kulikova, her husband Konstantyn, and their daughter, Polina. Originally from Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, Alla and her family had fled to Hungary two days earlier.

“We need to mobilise the local public and tell them what is happening in Ukraine,” Alla said, waving several blue-and-yellow placards with slogans like “Please Stop War!” and “We Want to Live!”, hand-drawn by her eight-year-old daughter. She seemed determined to act but, the more we talked, the clearer I heard the desperation in the voice of a woman who had been forced to abandon her home and seek refuge abroad.

Despair at the border

As those affected by war escape Ukraine, the country’s western border checkpoints have become the first bottlenecks on the way to safety. Olga Kolesnikova, who spent 60 hours travelling to the Chop-Záhony crossing from Berdyansk in south-eastern Ukraine, recalls the despair at the border.

“Many women just take children into their arms, leave their cars and walk because it is quicker to cross on foot,” she tells me. Another Alla, from Kyiv – who entered Hungary on 28 February through a checkpoint near Koson’, 30km south of Chop – echoes Olga’s words. “The situation at the border is overwhelming,” she says. “The queue was around 2.5km long. We were let in because we have three children.”

By 7 March, passenger traffic across checkpoints was challenging, but steady, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service. As queues at some crossings like Tysa, Luzhanka and Vylok reach 100 cars, others remain relatively free.

Meanwhile, Budapest’s main train stations have quickly become mini-humanitarian hubs, where a web of NGOs operates alongside individual volunteers distributing essentials, matching families with accommodation and arranging transport.