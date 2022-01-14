Meet the conservative who could unseat Viktor Orbán

It has taken over a decade, but the Hungarian opposition may finally have a suitable candidate to face prime minister Viktor Orbán, ahead of national elections on 3 April.

While the international press anointed Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony in the autumn, dark horse Péter Márki-Zay was making a splash in televised debates ahead of an unprecedented opposition primary to select its prime ministerial candidate. Karácsony, a political pollster by trade, saw the writing on the wall. Stepping aside, he cleared the way for a Márki-Zay victory against Klára Dobrev, a centre-Left member of the European parliament, who is the wife of Hungary’s divisive former prime minister, Ferenc Gyurcsány.

This is not the first time Márki-Zay has shaken up Orbán and his nativist Fidesz party. The 49-year-old’s 2018 victory in a mayoral by-election in the southern city of Hódmezővásárhely – population 48,000 and a Fidesz stronghold since 1990 – cracked Orbán’s veneer of invincibility after an uninterrupted procession of national, local and EU election landslides stretching back to 2006.

After years of posturing as the defender of Christian Europe, father-of-five Orbán will face a devout Catholic father of seven next spring. Márki-Zay, a conservative leading a six-party rainbow alliance that ranges from the Left to the centre-Right, has been charged with winning an election and putting Hungary back on a path to democracy. Moreover, the primary campaign in which voters also elected joint opposition candidates for each of Hungary’s 106 constituencies has energised opposition voters and taken the spotlight off Orbán – no mean feat in a country where he controls 80-90% of the media.

“Our project is to dismantle the system, so that nobody in Hungary's future can hijack democracy like Orbán did,” Márki-Zay tells openDemocracy in his mayoral office at Hódmezővásárhely town hall. “We need checks and balances, because our pre-2010 constitution apparently did not have sufficient checks and balances.”

Since winning a majority in 2010, Orbán’s Fidesz-Christian Democrat coalition government has unilaterally rewritten the constitution and packed formerly independent institutions with party loyalists. The National Office of the Judiciary, the Supreme Court, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Fiscal Council and the Constitutional Court are all now controlled by Fidesz appointees. “Orbán has been able to double the headcount in the constitutional court and fill it up with Fidesz lawyers,” Márki-Zay says, “and also [in] the public prosecutor’s office and the media council.”