Face to face with a killer

Fedorenko said that three bodies in all were left on the road outside her house – although she doesn’t know whether they were the bodies of the soldiers she saw executed. After dogs tried to eat the remains, Fedorenko persuaded the Russians to bury the bodies in the sandy soil in front of her home.

Later, Fedorenko got to know the man she saw execute the two Ukrainian soldiers. He told her that his name was ‘Vasily’, 22 years old and from Stavropol in southern Russia.

Fedorenko said she also saw ‘Vasiliy’ set the body of one of the Ukrainian soldiers on fire.

“I screamed at him: ‘I'm gonna stab you. You bastard, what are you doing, today you do it, and tomorrow you will be set on fire,’” she recalled. ‘Vasily’s response was to “stand and smile”.

When Russian soldiers found Melnyk, the chief platoon sergeant, lying injured in a stable two days after the fight, they did not kill him. They told him that if he survived the night he would be taken to Belarus. Melnyk did survive, although he lost his left arm, the fingers of his right hand, and both of his legs. He came back to Ukraine via a prisoner exchange in April.

Danylo Melnyk

The Security Service of Ukraine told openDemocracy that according to their information, Dmytrivka was occupied by the third company of Russia’s 104th Airborne Assault Regiment, plus units from Russia’s Fifth Tank Brigade.

I showed Melnyk photos of several soldiers in Russia’s Fifth Tank Brigade known to have died during the invasion of Ukraine. He recognised a photograph of Dmitriy Lebedev, a commander in a howitzer self-propelled artillery battalion – who Melnyk said was the “least pleasant” of the men who interrogated him.

According to the city administration of the Siberian town of Bodaybo, Lebedev, 35, died fighting in Ukraine and was posthumously awarded Russia’s Order of Courage.Later, Dmytrivka resident Viktoria recognised another Russian tank operator stationed in the house across the street from hers: Andrei Nazarov, from the 57th Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade. He has been identified by InformNapalm, a volunteer open-source intelligence initiative. Nazarov’s latest profile photo on VKontakte suggests that he has continued to fight, now in the Luhansk region.

Danylo Melnyk identified Dmitry Lebedev as the Russian officer who interrogated him in Dmytrivka

Borys Kovalchuk, a local Orthodox priest, told openDemocracy that he transported 11 bodies from Dmytrivka to a regional morgue in Zhytomyr. Kovalchuk was driving at the head of an evacuation convoy, from his own village of Pylypovychi, which is close to Dmytrivka, after the battle in early March.

As the convoy left Dmytrivka, Father Borys said, he noticed three bodies lying in a field near the road to Ozirshchyna. Two of the dead were wearing Ukrainian uniforms and had been shot, while a third was badly burned.

On another evacuation run that went through Dmytrivka, on 17 March, Father Borys asked for permission to retrieve the bodies, and the Russian soldiers agreed. On 24 March, the Russian soldiers asked the priest to remove eight more bodies from beneath a tree in the village.

The place where Russian soldiers burnt eight bodies

According to Fedorenko, these bodies were piled together across the road from her house, where she kept hay and wood. The Russians stripped them of their uniforms and underwear, then covered the bodies with hay and set them on fire.

The bodies did not burn completely, so the soldiers then tried to dig a pit to bury them in.

Later, it seems, they decided to ask Father Borys to take them.

“I noticed that they were scattered in a small pile, in two rows randomly lying on top of each other,” Father Borys said.

“We took a tarpaulin from the neighbours, and cut it into pieces the size of a sheet so we could load bodies, because they were very charred.”

Nelia Vinshchyk, Fedorenko’s neighbour across the street, told openDemocracy that she remembers seeing at least two dead Russian soldiers lying in her yard, and two on the street. The regional morgue in Zhytomyr declined to comment on whether Russians were among the people whose bodies it received.