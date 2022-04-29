“People walk as if they’re on parade. They’re strangely calm; everyone walks around smiling. I can’t understand it,” Yuriy*, 50, tells me on the phone from his home in Kherson. He lives alone in the city – his wife works abroad – and he’s keen to speak to me because, like many of the city’s residents, he’s keen to draw attention to the situation there.

When Russian troops occupied the southern Ukrainian city almost two months ago, life appeared to carry on with some sort of normality for residents – at least in terms of governance. The mayor’s office continued to operate, the Ukrainian flag still flew above the city’s central administration building, and, initially, there seemed to be a ‘tolerant’ attitude towards protests in support of Ukraine. And although there was no official evacuation corridor, people were able to leave the occupied city.

The situation in Kherson has gradually changed, however, as Russia’s occupation of south-eastern Ukraine has continued. Protest rallies have been dispersed with more force, and on 25 April, the Ukrainian flag was removed from the city authorities’ building. Russian forces have apparently appointed their own mayor, though Kherson’s mayor, Ihor Kolykhaev, has not evacuated and continues his work in the city.

Rumours about a ‘referendum’ to consolidate Russian control have long been circulating in the city, and a representative of the Kherson region’s Russian ‘civil-military administration’ recently stated that the region would soon start using the Russian rouble as its official currency.

Daily life

Despite the remaining semblance of official normality – Ukrainian laws are still in force and pensions are being paid – daily life has changed significantly. Immediately after occupying the city, Russian soldiers cut off supply lines for Ukrainian goods and looted local supermarkets. In the three days that followed, residents bought all the remaining food, leaving supermarket shelves bare.

The situation with food has now stabilised as local farmers supply vegetables to the city, but prices have risen significantly for eggs, dairy produce and meat. The city seems to have returned, in a sense, to the 1990s, when Ukrainians had to deal with economic disruption and supply chain collapse following the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Daryna, who left her hometown on 14 April for Odesa, shared her family’s ritual for acquiring food. “Every morning, my grandparents would go to the market and elsewhere in town, looking for someone who was selling food. People were literally on their knees, selling what they had left,” the 17-year-old student recalled.

Daryna noted that one day oranges and bananas suddenly reappeared at Kherson’s markets. “We realised that the owners of the stores had changed suppliers and started bringing products from Crimea,” she said.

But the situation is still bad for medical supplies. Russian forces are blocking humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian side, and the medicines that are available in the city are sold at inflated prices.

Aside from the difficulties of accessing food and medicines, residents also reported having to deal with Russian soldiers regularly checking their documents and phones on public transport.

For example, Daryna said that her family has to ‘clean’ her grandfather’s phone before he goes to work in the nearby village of Chornobaivka because of random phone checks by Russian soldiers.

“You don’t even know if you should go out or take your phone with you,” she said. “What do you think I should choose: to have someone accuse me of something or to leave my phone at home? Do I have to delete everything from my phone every time I go out?”