Then, one day, you see a neighbour your own age cutting her 11-year-old daughter’s hair, as short as it can go. With huge garden shears, she chops off the girl’s hair, which had flowed down to the middle of her back. She thought soldiers would think that her daughter was a boy and wouldn’t rape her. She already knows that even two-year-old children are being raped, because a few minutes earlier, a woman from a neighbouring street had crawled into the basement. For several days, soldiers had raped both the woman and her two-year-old daughter, who died. Your neighbour cuts her daughter’s hair. She does not yet know that boys are also being raped.

You don’t know whether it’s day or night outside. You are afraid of losing your mind. At first, you hug your children, soothe them, hug them, quietly sing them the songs that your mother sang to you as a child. Your mom and dad were killed on the first day of bombing, burned alive in a car on a street a few blocks from you.

Finally, you break down and start yelling at everyone: at the people who are with you in the basement, at your children. You are hysterical. You don’t know what to do, you want it all to end, but you don’t know what to do. You remember that this is your house, your basement and all these people are strangers to you. You start trying to kick them out of the basement, but they just stand and silently look at you. They have nowhere to go, their houses are no more, and there is fighting all the time on the street.

And so you shut up abruptly. And you apologise for something that is absolutely not your fault.

Men in uniform

In the morning, armed men in uniform open the door to the basement. They speak to you in a language you understand and you just can’t believe that they are murderers. They take you all out into the courtyard outside your home. It’s raining. The water coming from the sky is the first you’ve seen in many days. People fall to their knees and try to drink dirty water from a puddle. Someone begins to rub their body with it, smearing dirt onto their face.

Everyone from the basement is put on their knees and shot. Everyone except you. And not because the army that came to your land, to your courtyard, wishes to spare you. No. They will tell you straight to your face: you are supposed to stay alive in order to tell others how strong this army is.

Then the streets of your town are freed. And the town is liberated as a result of fighting. And people rejoice and tell you: you are lucky that you were not shot, lucky that you survived... You listen to all this and know that you are not lucky, that you no longer know how to live with all of this.

How are you supposed to live if two of your children are buried near the front of your house? When you dug their grave with the frying pan you used to make omelettes for them?