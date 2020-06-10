Ukraine's surrogate mothers struggle under quarantine

Both women say that most surrogate mothers they know who have given birth to babies for foreign couples during quarantine must now look after their newborns alone, because the commissioning parents are unable to come to Ukraine.

Some surrogacy agencies have hired nannies to take care of the newborns. Others have arranged for the babies to be transferred to maternity wards, where they can remain until the commissioning parents arrive. However, in either case the surrogate mother must remain in Kyiv, whether with the baby or separately. This is because under Ukrainian law, a child can stay at the maternity ward unregistered for up to 28 days. The baby can only be removed from the ward with the surrogate mother (whose name is indicated on the medical birth certificate issued at hospital), or with the genetic parents after the legal birth certificate has been issued in their names by the registry office. However, often the only way to finalise registration is for the commissioning parents to be present at their embassy with the surrogate mother, where she can sign a renouncement.



In other words, until the paperwork is done, the surrogate mother isn't going anywhere.



For surrogate mothers who have essentially become full-time carers after giving birth, the experience has been emotionally draining. Lesya describes the situation faced by her friend Anna: “It is extremely hard for her to sit with this baby for so long. She complains that she doesn’t have strength anymore and really misses her own children.” Some surrogates have been paid half the lump sum for delivery with the promise that they will receive the balancing payment after the genetic parents arrive, while others have not yet been paid anything. Moreover, not all agencies cover this unforeseen work as caregivers nor pay mothers' rent in full for this period. Some surrogate mothers complain that while their commissioning parents are paying for these extra expenses, the agencies do not distribute all this money to surrogate mothers and do not them to communicate with commissioning parents.

Both Oksana and Lesya believe that all agencies should have paid surrogate mothers in full, hired nannies to assist them in taking care of the babies, and arranged for surrogate mothers to reside separately from the children. They also argue that the state could have acted more promptly in assisting commissioning parents to enter the country.



“I would go mad if I had to care for someone else’s baby for so long, especially if nothing is paid for it! When you go into a surrogacy program, you want to receive your payment and continue living your life,” says Olga, another surrogate mother.

The small print

Although Ukraine has legislation that regulates the sphere of assisted reproduction technologies (ARTs), COVID-19 has revealed the extent to which much of the field is unregulated.

Dr. Uliana Dorofeyeva, the medical director of the Intersono IVF clinic in Lviv, says that the biggest problem has been the lack of coordination between reproductive medicine and the authorities during the quarantine. There are around 59 fertility clinics in Ukraine today, but they do not report their statistics to any authorities. Of these, 38 report to the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine, which is not a governmental body but a professional association. As there is also no national register of egg donation and surrogacy programs, it is impossible to assess how many surrogacy babies were born during the quarantine.

There were no instructions from the state or any widespread consensus among fertility specialists as to how to respond to the quarantine; clinics were left to decide individually. Therefore, only three clinics completely closed, while the rest continued operating to a certain capacity. Those genetic parents that were able to arrive often owed it to their clinic's connections and its ability to contact embassies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.