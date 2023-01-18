In the last few months, we’ve been watching some key Ukrainian films, all made before Russia invaded the country last February. They often focus on the conflict in eastern Ukraine that started in 2014, but they also take us back to a time when other things than war could be at the centre of a film – such as a teenage love story, as in ‘Stop-Zemlia’. They also provide an important background to the war that is unfolding today.

Here are five films – both documentaries and feature films – that oDR particularly likes. All are available to watch with English subtitles, several of them on Takflix, a Ukrainian streaming platform that launched in 2019.

It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian Institute has launched a digital platform to help global audiences discover Ukrainian film. It showcases more than 600 titles (including four of the films listed below).