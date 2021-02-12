A Ukrainian tanker mystery continues - and leads back to the UK

It was epic, Mykhaylo Shtekel says, and it was cold. He often remembers the early winter day in November 2019 that a tanker, the Delfi, ran aground on one of the golden beaches that stretch south from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.

Shtekel, a Radio Liberty correspondent, had stood on the shore, soaked and shivering, and watched as the 1,600-tonne, 42-year-old vessel first hit a breakwater and then, after slowly filling with grey, frothing sea, rolled on to its side.

“It was some sight to see a ship, a pretty big ship, go down in a storm. It was pretty impressive,” Shtekel told openDemocracy. “Every now and again I look out the pictures I took that day and reminisce.

“It looked like a classic maritime painting: the powerful waves, the rescue boats. It was epic.”

The Delfi beached on 22 November 2019. Only in the following September was it finally towed off the mole, long after the Odesa surf had flushed the toxic grease and oil out of its old engines and into the Black Sea. At one point, environmental watchdogs measured hydrocarbons in the water at 157 times the accepted maximum.