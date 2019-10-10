A view from the margins: alienation and accountability in Central Asian studies

In her classic text The Woman in the Body: A Cultural Analysis of Reproduction, Emily Martin notes that “until recently, many anthropologists looked with suspicion on the task of trying to understand one’s own society.”

The traditional understanding of doing “fieldwork” was to undertake a study of an unfamiliar culture in a foreign, exotic society far from one’s home. Indeed, the entire disciplinary division between anthropology and sociology can be explained by the mental separation between the study of one’s own (Western/“ordinary”/“normal”) society and other (foreign/“extraordinary”/“alien”) societies.

There is much to be said about the merits of ethnographic methods, whereby a participant observer spends many months submerged in an unfamiliar environment, learning to speak a new language, adopting the ways of a foreign culture, and then narrating the experience in a comprehensible way to audiences outside the studied community. Unfamiliarity or “estrangement” is an important source of insight: the entire notion of practicing sociological imagination is to render the familiar strange. People often fail to notice contradictions in their own societies, so it follows logically that outsiders have certain advantages when it comes to uncovering the less obvious features and processes in a society.

In this article, I interrogate and complicate the concept and practice of doing “fieldwork” through my own experience as a researcher for whom the “field” is not only “home” and a source of livelihood, but also a battlefield: a place where activism takes place.

My argument is that one can be an “outsider” in their “home” society. The estrangement in this case occurs not through the geography of one’s birth, or the provenance of one’s identity documents, but through, for example, belonging to marginalised and “othered” social groups. Additionally, we are alienated from our intellectual selves through the global political economy of knowledge production. In this way, the home/field gains a new political salience as not only the source of livelihoods and a career, but also as a site of political struggle .

Out of place

Most female researchers working in the field of Central Asian studies become alienated from their home/field at several levels. They are strange creatures at universities, which have historically been constructed as the domain of intellectual work performed exclusively by elite white men. This stems from an even older tradition of associating men with the realm of reason, while identifying women with nature. Masculinity is routinely associated with a credible intellectual status, whereas women have a hard time establishing authority on campus and in the classroom, as evidenced by the bias in hiring and promotion practices and student evaluations of teaching performance.

The persisting segregation and gendered marking of the “hard” sciences as masculine, and social sciences and humanities as “feminine”, also shapes the intellectual subjectivities of women engaged in the study of Central Asian societies. While the field itself is interdisciplinary, there exists an unspoken hierarchy within it between the “serious” (i.e. masculine) study of security, politics and “fundamental” research in linguistics and ethnographic studies, on the one side, and the more “frivolous” research on gender studies, humanities and policy-relevant studies. Likewise, women are paid less for the same work - as much as 30% in Kyrgyzstan, where I live and work. Female faculty at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) are paid on average 20% less than their male colleagues, as admitted by the university administration at a banquet for women workers earlier this year.