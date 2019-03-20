Voting hard: Ukraine braces for a fateful presidential election

“They are trying to change a campaign of talking with voters to a campaign of street brawls. This is not even a dirty political strategy. This is an attempt to threaten the elections themselves, to sabotage them. And this is definitely not a Ukrainian scenario […] We know what’s at stake at these elections. And our eternal enemy knows it too.”

These angry comments made by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at a recent rally in Kyiv refer to the far-right National Corps party. In past weeks, National Corps activists have been following the president across the country, disrupting his public events with corruption accusations.

Yesterday’s darlings of Ukraine’s mainstream patriotic public, National Corps have been suddenly reclassified by Poroshenko’s media machine from “heroic defenders of Mariupol” who reclaimed the southeastern city from separatist forces in May 2014, to “dangerous paramilitaries with ties to Russia”. This shift tells us a lot about the unusual conjuncture in which the country has found itself on the eve of major elections.

The holy trinity

Russia, and specifically Vladimir Putin, is the main antagonist in the discourse of Ukraine’s incumbent president, who is desperately trying to get reelected. Even though the country’s economic situation seems to have improved after the freefall of 2014, this is little comfort for people whose incomes are meager enough to provoke a massive wave of labour emigration over the last few years. Those who stay behind have to deal with enormous hikes of home heating costs, crumbling physical infrastructure, and the protracted military conflict in the east of the country – which Poroshenko famously promised to end in two weeks during his first election campaign five years ago.

All these issues, which have become easy targets for Poroshenko’s opponents, are real enough to seriously jeopardise his chances of re-election. Having won the 2014 presidential elections in a landslide, today it is unclear whether Poroshenko will clear the first round of voting on 31 March.