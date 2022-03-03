‘Nothing can break these people’: Social media dispatches from Ukrainians

Ukraine has been shaken to the core by Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. On social media and in private correspondence, Ukrainians talk about what is happening to them, to their families and the people around them.

openDemocracy selected several short Facebook posts and social media messages from Ukraine. We have translated them with little to no edits and without comments. We publish them here with permission.

Olga Bragina, Kyiv, 27 February

After spending the night in a bomb shelter, I woke up at 6 pm, took part in a Zoom meeting entitled ‘No war’ [titled in Ukrainian and Russian] and fell asleep again. [Then I awoke and] read that the oil storage facility in Vasylkiv had been blown up and that everybody should run to the bomb shelter, because everything that can fly in the air is flying towards Kyiv.

I decided not to wake up my parents. There were explosions during the night, three explosions, only five minutes apart at some point, but I still decided not to wake up anyone. I sat on the couch and read a postmodern French novel about managers without heads. My mother woke up in the morning, she was surprised it had been such a quiet night.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Boris Zeitlin, Kyiv, 27 February

I have a rare gift for getting into comical stories in any given situation. It happened again. I read that we were going to get bombed. The metro was far away. The basement door was locked. Before the war started, I had called the management office and they told me someone would come and open it. So I freaked out and broke the door down with a hammer.

Unsurprisingly, the neighbours came running. They said, ‘what the fuck do you think you’re doing?’ I said: ‘Well, it seems we’re getting bombed’. They said, ‘this is not a shelter, it just has electric wires. The war will end and we’ll have to repair the door because of you. Show us your documents anyway.’ I did and it says that I am from Russia. They said: ‘Do you realise how serious this is?’ They ran to call the cops. But that was an hour ago and no one came.

I’m going to bed. I’ll fix this tomorrow. This is more serious than a Russian bomb. I’ll have to fix this door and to sweep the mess. One mustn’t panic. Glory to Ukraine.

Update: I went back this morning, swept the floor, put the guard back in place.