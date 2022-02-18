'We got used to the war': life for a frontline family in Ukraine

My apartment building in Kyiv is on the outskirts of the city, near a pine forest. There is no metro line in the area. That means there is no “principal bomb shelter” as the city mayor, Vitaliy Klichko, calls them.

Life hasn’t changed much in the last two weeks, whether in my neighbourhood or in the city centre, in comparison with December or November last year.

The only thing that’s really different is that all my friends discuss whether Russia will conduct a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That’s why some people have enrolled in local territorial defence units or first aid courses, while others have taken their children out of the city.

“Russia doesn’t need to invade Kyiv directly; it can come up with something else,” one of my colleagues suggested.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Indeed, my colleague and I made a plan that if mobile networks and the internet went down on 16 February, the day the international media reported the Russian invasion would start, we would meet near one of the city’s cinemas at 4pm that day. In the end, we didn’t have to meet.

But when Kyiv residents began to pack their emergency bags, and foreign journalists once again returned to Ukraine, I remembered two acquaintances – Svitlana and Oleksiy Savkevych, a couple who live with their children in the small town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, on the outskirts of occupied Donetsk.