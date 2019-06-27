What is the Council of Europe for?

These doubts were dismissed. The gamble at the time was that Russia was better in than out. It was a risk worth taking. The road might be bumpy, but so long as a democratic destination remained dimly in sight, it was worth trying to walk it together. But this logic has become increasingly strained. Today, the organisation appears to care less where the road is heading than that it be wide enough for everyone to fit on.

The immediate cause of the recent rupture was Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and subsequent meddling in Eastern Ukraine. Faced with this incontrovertible violation of the territorial integrity of a fellow member, the Council of Europe had to do something. Under the circumstances, its response was mild. While governments represented in the Committee of Ministers looked to other fora for progress in Ukraine, the Parliamentary Assembly adopted the mild (if rare) sanction of suspending the Russian delegation’s voting rights. It did so again in 2015, prompting the Russian delegation to withdraw from the Assembly altogether, complaining bitterly of double standards and Russophobia.

In 2017, Russia upped the ante: it stopped paying its financial contribution. In 2018 it started to dictate terms: it would only return to the Parliamentary Assembly, and pay its outstanding fees, if the Assembly changed its rules to ensure that these could never again be removed from them or any other delegation, ever. It threatened to leave the organisation altogether.

One might be forgiven for supposing that that this was a step too far; that an organisation that was sure of its purpose and committed to its integrity would being willing to accept, even if it regretted, the departure of a serially offending member state if they were unable to stomach the basic terms of membership.

But no. Over the course of the past few years, the Secretary General of the organisation, the former Norwegian premier Thorbjørn Jagland, and leading member states, notably Germany and France, pushed hard for solutions that would satisfy Russia. Legal opinions were produced arguing that the Parliamentary Assembly had no power to remove voting rights (notably in the elections of the Secretary General and judges in the European Court of Human Rights). Countless declarations were made extolling the importance of preserving the Council of Europe as a truly pan-European family. In May this year, the Committee of Ministers declared diplomatically, but unambiguously that “they would welcome that delegations of all member states be able to take part in the next June part session of the Parliamentary Assembly.” The game was up. The Parliamentary Assembly, which had rejected a similar set of rule changes in October last year, ushered them through on Monday. Russia had won.

The victory for Russia is significant; the damage to the Council of Europe considerable. It stands today shorn of teeth and credibility at a time when its aims and values are more challenged than they ever have been and not just, by any means, in Russia.

The cost of keeping Russia in the fold has been the surrendering of all authority. What are the benefits? Some have argued, and some sincerely, that Russia’s membership serves as a check on the worst of its authoritarian tendencies and that the protection of European Court of Human Rights offers an avenue for justice for its citizens. This has been the argument of a number of Russian NGOs. The evidence for this claim is scant, however. Russia has paid out large sums in compensation but has executed less than 40% of the 2600 judgments against it since it signed up to the European Convention on Human Rights 20 years ago. Very few of these concern its more egregious violations. A further 13,000 cases against Russia are pending before the court, 22% of the total. In 2015, it passed a law empowering the Russian constitutional court to declare Strasbourg rulings incompatible with the Russian constitution.