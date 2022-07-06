What’s remarkable is that, though the quality of care seems to be much higher in Poland, many of the caregivers are the same as before – they came with the children from Ukraine.

Many of the problems in Ukrainian institutions were caused by sheer lack of resources – one carer might have to look after 20 children aged between three and 16, an impossible task.

Now they have more resources and new training, thanks to Tomasz Polkowski, a pedagogue who runs the two care homes in Łódź and who helped lead reforms in the Polish care system. Polkowski had just moved from Warsaw to the coast and was in semi-retirement when a director of Happy Kids asked for his help in getting the children settled.

“When they arrived, the Ukrainian caregivers were like guards, soldiers, you know – the typical old Soviet approach, a lot of shouting,” said Polkowski.

Now the carers talk to the children one-to-one, praising them and asking for their opinions. For many of the children, this new-found respect was a welcome surprise. The carers also hold weekly meetings to discuss the needs of the children – they didn’t have time for this in Ukraine. Sitting in a circle, they name-check one girl for her kindness to others, then mention another child who has been having difficulties and plan the best way to work with them.

Valentina, a carer for the group with disabilities, praises the extra support she has received in the form of developmental aids and toys. She’s already seen a difference in the children’s behaviour. “They are doing what they couldn’t do in Ukraine. They couldn’t wash the dishes there, and they would just leave their dirty clothes on the floor rather than washing them themselves.”

Polkowski and the carers go to extraordinary lengths to make the children feel welcome and stimulated, helped by the goodwill and generosity of Polish society towards their neighbours.

As well as a four-hour round trip to Warsaw to take the children to a concert by Ukrainian musicians, and other outings to zoos and football tournaments, they granted one girl a very special request. While her classmates say they want to be bakers or army generals, she had always dreamed of making sausages. Polkowski organised a visit to the local catering college, where she was taught to make Polish kielbasa sausages. She made 300, which were taken back to the care homes and devoured by the children.

Svetlana relishes her new-found freedom and being with her own age group. “We are separated from the small ones and it’s good, because we can use our time for ourselves. We have more time for leisure and learning. When we want to go out, we just tell someone, sign the book and go out.”