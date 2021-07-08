‘We consider Alexey Navalny’s ideas destructive and dangerous for Russia’

Today, the Yabloko party is the only officially registered political force that actually opposes the Russian government. While police violence against protesters has raised the stakes against participants of opposition protests, criminal prosecutions of potential participants in this year’s parliamentary elections have severely reduced the ranks of the Russian opposition - including, of course, Alexey Navalny.

Most recently, opposition figures such as Dmitry Gudkov, Ivan Pivovarov and Maxim Reznik have either been arrested or have been forced to leave the country. Meanwhile, a debate continues over Navalny’s ‘smart voting’ strategy, which plans to run single opposition candidates in election districts in order to deprive the ruling United Russia party of votes.

Not all opposition forces support this strategy or its leader. Founded in the early 1990s, Yabloko, a stalwart of Russian liberalism, is one of them. And the party has come under fire since its former chairman Grigory Yavlinsky severely criticised Navalny after the opposition figure’s returned to Russia in January.

In an extended article titled ‘Without Putinism and Populism’, Yavlinsky, 69, stated that Navalny’s anti-corruption investigations had changed – and would change – little in Russian society. Instead, he claimed, the investigations had only “whipped up primitive social hate”, and that “promoting class populism in Russia, provoking a confrontation between the poor and rich will not lead to anything good”.

For Yavlinsky, Navalny’s politics are a mix of “nationalism” and “populism” – and on 7 July, he advised supporters of the imprisoned politician not to vote for Yabloko in September.

For some, this raised questions about Yablokov’s role in the tightly controlled arena of Russia’s ‘official politics’. Yet many, it seems, still look to the party, which is running in the September 2021 elections, with hope.

openDemocracy spoke to Nikolay Rybakov, who has led Yabloko since December 2019, and asked: how will Yabloko support the Russian opposition?

The Yabloko party has in effect, become a funnel for those who support change, and opposition deputies, can enter politics. You wanted to support Dmitry Gudkov, right?

We discussed nominating Gudkov for the parliamentary election from Yabloko, and when he was arrested, I personally signed a guarantee for him. But now, when he had to leave, the situation has changed. It is almost impossible to register your candidacy while abroad. And it is similarly impossible to conduct an election campaign without meeting voters.

Dmitry himself has already announced his refusal to participate in the elections, but he is sure that he will support those who support him and will try to do everything to make them take part in the elections. Yes, some politicians have left Russia, but many active people have remained here. And most importantly, millions of voters, for whom these elections are elections of the future. We are currently negotiating with various candidates.

Will you support Maxim Reznik and Yulia Galyamina?

Unfortunately, Yulia Galyamina cannot put forward her candidacy, since she has a criminal record related to organising protest actions. But she became the head of the team for Marina Litvinovich, who turned to Yabloko for support. Maxim Reznik also contacted us, but you see what has now happened in St Petersburg – Reznik was put under house arrest, he is prohibited from all external communication. We will proceed according to the real situation.