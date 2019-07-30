Ukraine’s precarious delivery workers protest for the first time

Even now, when some couriers have devoted a significant part of their time to making deliveries for Glovo, there’s no guarantee you can make 70 orders in a week. A small group of couriers share their experience of working for Glovo outside the company’s HR office, which has closed during the protest.

“Last week I worked six days, from Monday to Saturday, from eight in the morning to 11 at night, with one day off. I’ve got a family, they practically don’t see me. And I was eight deliveries short of 70,” one courier tells me. “Even under the old bonus scheme, I would come home so tired, that some of my relatives started thinking I was using drugs,” says another. “For the first three weeks I thought I was going to die,” a third courier remembers. These kind of fears aren’t unjustified. In April this year, a courier for the Yandex.Food service in Russia died while at work. He was found to have suffered a heart attack, which doctors believe may have been caused by overwork.

A common opinion among Glovo couriers is that the company’s app works, to put it politely, strangely.

The system should automatically issue an order to someone who’s located nearest the cafe or restaurant. But in fact, an order may not come at all or you may have to travel quite far to get it, despite the fact that other couriers are definitely closer.

As a result, whether you get an order or not (and this is what your wage depends on) turns out to be a semi-mystical event, and every courier has their own ritual of summoning one.

Some hang out near McDonalds - Glovo’s main partner and the source of between a third and a half of all its orders. Others drive around town, trying to pass by as many different delivery points as possible.

If something goes wrong, the workers complain, it’s always the courier’s fault. Every “mistake”, even if it’s the app’s fault, can lead to a minus in a user’s rating. And it’s an individual’s rating that defines how many hours a day you can work - and therefore earn. “You make a wrong turn and they take it off your working hours.” “You stop to have a coffee or go to the toilet and that’s it, you’ve got no orders.”

Glovo itself doesn’t bear any responsibility. Workers don’t even have a civil contract with the company, let alone an employment contract. The people who work for Glovo 14 hours a day are merely users of the smartphone app. This is why legal norms and guarantees do not extend to the couriers, and if there’s an accident, the company doesn’t help and offers no compensation.

“The worst thing is that we haven’t got any insurance,” one courier tells me. “When I started, on my first day, I had my second order and a car knocked me down on Olimpiyskaya Street. I wrote the tech support centre that I couldn’t collect the order. The only thing they did was say ‘get better’ and took some working hours off me. That’s it.” The workers has to cover everything, including petrol and mobile internet.