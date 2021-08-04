openDemocracy appoints Peter Geoghegan editor-in-chief

Peter Geoghegan has been appointed editor-in-chief of openDemocracy. Geoghegan, who currently heads openDemocracy’s UK investigations, will take up the role at the end of August.

Geoghegan, who will become openDemocracy’s fifth editor-in-chief in its 20-year history, succeeds Mary Fitzgerald who spearheaded openDemocracy’s significant growth during her seven years in office.

Announcing Geoghegan’s appointment, Suzanna Taverne, chair of openDemocracy’s board, said: “Throughout a long and open recruitment process involving interviews and discussions with a variety of groups, including a panel of openDemocracy staff, we have all been very impressed with Peter’s breadth of thinking, vision for openDemocracy and his commitment to social change through journalism.”

A graduate of the Channel 4 Dispatches investigative journalism training scheme, Geoghegan has led openDemocracy's British political investigations since 2017. He received nominations for the prestigious Private Eye Paul Foot award for investigative journalism in 2019 and 2021 and investigation of the year at the British Journalism Awards in 2019 and 2020.

A native of Longford, in Ireland, Geoghegan also has had a long freelance career, with his work appearing in The New York Times, The Guardian, the London Review of Books and many other publications. His latest book, 'Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics', was published last year and is a Sunday Times bestseller.

Commenting on his appointment Geoghegan said:"I am incredibly honoured to be taking over as editor-in-chief and CEO of openDemocracy at such a pivotal moment.

“This year marks openDemocracy's 20th anniversary and, as we face a deep crisis of democracy and mounting threats to our human rights globally, our journalism has a vital role to play. In recent years our reporting has prompted important changes to the law, triggered successful court cases, exposed misinformation and prompted action from lawmakers and tech giants. We’ve pioneered feminist investigative journalism – and lifted voices from parts of the world where even speaking can be an act of resistance.

“Thanks to our journalism, MPs in Britain have launched an inquiry into the abuse of the Freedom of Information Act: a vital tool for journalists and citizens not only seeking to hold their own government to account, but also to investigate abuses of power globally.

"I look forward to building on openDemocracy's achievements: by investing more in our public-interest reporting, fighting and winning more battles to defend journalism, and deepening our engagement with readers so that, together, we can challenge power and inspire change."