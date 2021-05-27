openDemocracy staff sign union agreement

openDemocracy has agreed to voluntarily recognise an employee union.

Staff and management signed an agreement last week formalising a National Union of Journalists (NUJ) chapel at the organisation.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “The recognition of the NUJ at openDemocracy is fantastic news. We are very pleased to have come to an amicable decision and look forward to working collaboratively going forward. I would also like to offer congratulations to all the members who have worked at the outlet to achieve collective recognition and an independent voice at work.”

Julian Richards, openDemocracy’s acting editor-in-chief said: “I’m very happy that we have a recognised union at openDemocracy. As a former father of chapel myself, I understand how important it is that colleagues have a collective voice and backup in their dealings with management. We won't always agree, but I hope that with mutual respect and goodwill we can help openDemocracy to thrive as well as making it an even better place to work.”

Adam Bychawski, a staff representative for the union, said: “We are really pleased that openDemocracy’s NUJ chapel has been voluntarily recognised, unionising is crucial to achieving openDemocracy's mission of challenging power and inspiring change.

openDemocracy strives to be accountable and intersectional and we are looking forward to working with management to ensure we live and breathe those values in our workplace.

As an organisation we believe that a more secure, equitable and diverse media is vital to challenging injustice. With this agreement signed, we are eager to work together to build a model that inspires change across the industry.”