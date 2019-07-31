9 reasons the International Development Sector needs to get political, address power relations, and adopt a transformative agenda

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted in 2015 by the United Nations and its member states as an ambitious programme “to promote shared prosperity and well-being for all over the next 15 years”. Two new reports, on food security and education, cast serious doubt on their capacity to meet their goals, just four years into delivery. More fundamentally, they raise questions about the development process that the Global Goals represent. This debate goes right to the heart of contemporary international development delivery. Does it remain a largely technical, managerial and depoliticised discourse on aid? Or does the development sector need to start agitating for systemic change and political influence addressing the root causes of economic inequality?

I’d argue that the latter, transformative approach is urgently needed to achieve poverty eradication. Central to this approach is the need to start seriously tackling the question of our broken, neoliberal economy which has concentrated unprecedented levels of wealth in fewer hands. For the poorest half of humanity, neoliberalism has brought stagnating wages, deepening gender inequality, faltering public services and growing levels of public alienation with the political process. The Global Goals and overseas aid, for all their good intentions, are neither equipped nor designed to alter this reality. Here’s why.

1. Failing on food security

820 million people worldwide are still going hungry and reaching the SDG target of zero hunger by 2030 is “an immense challenge”, a new report on food security from a UN multi-agency taskforce has found. SDG 2 aims to “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture” but the report finds that “The pace of progress in halving the number of children who are stunted and in reducing the number of babies born with low birth weight is too slow”. Moreover, the number of children overweight and obese – indicators of malnourishment - continues “to increase in all regions, particularly among school-age children and adults”. The report adds that “The chances of being food insecure are higher for women than men in every continent”.

And food insecurity is not confined to the global South. The Trussell Trust, which manages a network of foodbanks in the UK, has said that it distributed 87,496 food parcels to children in the UK during the summer holidays in 2018. Food parcels are needed to feed increasing numbers of children who are not in receipt of free school meals in the summer, suggesting the extent to which poverty has enveloped the global North over the last decade.

2. Failing on education inclusivity

SDG 4 aims to “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”. But one in six 6 to 17-year-olds will still be excluded [from school] in 2030”, finds a second recent report, this time published by UNICEF. The report goes on to suggest that “40% of children worldwide will fail to complete secondary education, a figure that is forecast to reach 50% in sub-Saharan Africa where the proportion of trained teachers has been declining since 2000”.

And a 2017-18 UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report found that the education share of total aid fell for six consecutive years, from 10% in 2009 to 6.9% in 2015. World leaders have “a lot to answer for” in letting education slip “down the aid agenda”, according to Helen Clarke, the former prime minister of New Zealand and chair of the Global Education Monitoring Report advisory board. Clarke added that “complacency” and lack of progress toward SDG 4 had “worrying implications for the whole 2030 agenda on sustainable development”.

3. Failing on climate change

SDG 13 calls for “urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts”, and SDG 8 for “sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth”. How do the goals square the circle of combating climate change while enabling poor and middle-income countries to higher levels of growth with the enhanced global consumption of carbon which that implies? The goals seem to be fatally hitched to the same tried and failed economic system that created climate change in the first place. As Jason Hickel says of this apparent contradiction: