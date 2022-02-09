Boris Johnson defends £275-a-year ‘pay cut’ for nurses

Boris Johnson was today forced to defend cutting nurses' pay by hundreds of pounds in the name of a “health and social care levy”, after openDemocracy revealed the true cost to NHS staff.

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Ian Blackford hauled the prime minister over the coals, saying the increased National Insurance contributions were a regressive tax that would worsen the cost of living crisis for low-paid health workers.

“Yesterday, openDemocracy found, as a direct result of the chancellor’s National Insurance hike, nurses will on-average take a £275-a-year pay cut in April,” he said.

“That pay cut will hit at the very same moment that soaring energy bills land, bills that have shot up £1,000 in the space of a year. It is a bill that they and the rest of the public simply can’t afford,” he added.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Johnson responded by saying that the rise was necessary to clear the backlog in NHS waiting lists caused by the pandemic, but did not address calls for a more progressive tax to do so.

“We’ve increased the starting salary for nurses by 12.8% in addition to the bursaries and other help that we give them,” he said. “We value our nurses, we love our NHS and we are paying for it.”

Johnson was told last year by the chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RNC) that his claim about higher nursing salaries was “not a statement which nursing staff will recognise”.