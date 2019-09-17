David Cameron: the rise and fall of the public relations prime minister

In the summer of 2015, John Sewel was Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords and chairman of the Lords' Privileges and Conduct Committee – the body that upholds standards of behaviour among peers, for which he was paid £120,000 a year. Naturally, this allowed him to discuss the qualities of the country’s political leaders while snorting hard drugs in the company of two sex workers. He also invited them to join him later in the autumn for dinner in the House of Lords, where he would doubtless have continued with his sharp insights on the denizens of Westminster, had the pair not recorded the episode and sold it to Murdoch’s Sun. The video of the occasion is on line, viewed over 1.7 million times, and it was given front page treatment in the tabloid. Such is elite political life in Britain. Sewel’s insider view of Cameron was as succinct as his line of cocaine, “He’s the most facile, superficial Prime Minister there has ever been… he just shoots from the hip and makes one-off commitments he cannot deliver on”.

From PR man to prime minister

Yet for six years he was regarded as a successful premier. He made people think he was born to lead and usually appeared to know how to strike the ‘right note’. The clichéd explanation of this facility reinforced by Britain’s class-obsessed media is that it comes from Cameron’s privileged, upper-class origins in Eton and Oxford. He is a toff. His breezy complacency comes from his elite presumption of superiority. In the end, it was his sense of entitlement that distanced him from reality – and meant he could be laid low in the referendum by horny-handed ex-workers and frustrated petty-bourgeois. That such a view is fashionable signals the superficiality of a London milieu that Cameron himself is part of, one which has wiped history from its memory card. For the British ruling class was always extremely wary of the danger to its supremacy posed by the lowest and middling classes. Through war, religion, manufacturing, monarchy and trade, generations of Etonians and Oxford alumni, by hard work as well as instinct, were trained to protect themselves and the country they commanded from the populus. After enormous demonstrations, Disraeli gave the franchise to the male heads of skilled working class households in 1867. Almost immediately a permanent civil service was installed. It was designed to ensure the machinery of the state remains in the hands of trustworthy mandarins from good schools, should government ever fall into the hands of an unschooled, working class party. The device became one of the most lasting checks against popular dictatorship built into the UK’s informal constitution. I mention it only to illustrate the long-standing nature and seriousness of upper class Britain. When it comes to permitting the exercise of power by the subordinate classes not only do you take action to prevent it, you preempt even the possibility by thinking decades ahead, just as you landscape your estates for future generations.

Cameron’s blithe upturning of this long tradition was not a sign of his toffness but of his failure to uphold the practical wisdom of his class. When tradition mattered, he embraced trendiness instead. His modern style, superficiality, and ultimate catastrophic failure come from his having abandoned establishment politics and the traditions of Eton, in favour of a global corporate culture, with its ruthless dedication to marketing, public relations and immediate returns.

Cameron became an MP at the age of 36. After five post-Oxford years in the Conservative Party research department, aged 27 he joined Carlton Communications, which he left to enter parliament seven years later in 2001. Within four years he was his party’s leader and five years after that aged 43, Prime Minister. In this short time, his most formative experience was working as director of corporate communications at Carlton for its then ferocious boss Michael Green, variously described as “vile” and “a horror”. Green was building his media empire, where Cameron himself was remembered as “a PR man capable of dissembling and doling out disinformation”. Over the turn of the century, the Cameron who led Britain was forged by the pressures of London’s and possibly the world’s most brutal, and short-term, commercial environment, as it chased the fortunes of an exploding mass media.