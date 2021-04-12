David Cameron then and now: How the ex-PM changed his tune on lobbying

Last night former prime minister David Cameron broke his month-long silence on his lobbying of the UK government between 2019 and 2020 on behalf of his then-employer, scandal-hit financier Lex Greensill.

The statement is an astonishing U-turn from Cameron’s previous comments.

Cameron made headlines in February 2010, when he was on the cusp of becoming prime minister, by denouncing lobbying as “the next big scandal waiting to happen”. His speech has since been purged from the Conservative Party’s website along with decades of content, but an archived version allows us to compare what Cameron said in 2010 with his stance in 2021.

Cameron in 2010: “We all know how it works. The lunches, the hospitality, the quiet word in your ear, the ex-ministers and ex-advisers for hire, helping big business find the right way to get its way.”

In 2021, Cameron writes, “I was contracted to work for [Greensill Capital] for 25 days per year.” He explained that his responsibilities included “helping to win new business, speaking for the company at conferences and events, and helping with plans for international expansion.”

As well as sending texts to chancellor Rishi Sunak and other senior treasury figures, it emerged in yesterday’s Sunday Times that Cameron took finance boss Lex Greensill for a “private drink” with health secretary Matt Hancock in October 2019.

Cameron in 2010: “If we win the election, we will take a lead on this issue by making sure that ex-ministers are not allowed to use their contacts and knowledge – gained while being paid by the public to serve the public – for their own private gain.”

It has been reported that Cameron told friends he stood to make up to $60m from his shareholdings in Greensill. He said yesterday that the share value “was nowhere near the amount speculated in the press.”

Cameron in 2010: “I believe that secret corporate lobbying, like the expenses scandal, goes to the heart of why people are so fed up with politics. It arouses people’s worst fears and suspicions about how our political system works, with money buying power, power fishing for money and a cosy club at the top making decisions in their own interest. It’s an issue that... has tainted our politics for too long, an issue that exposes the far-too-cosy relationship between politics, government, business and money.”

Yesterday Cameron admitted, “There have been various charges levelled against me these past weeks, mainly that I made representations to the government on behalf of a company I worked for. I did.”