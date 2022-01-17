David Davis: MPs have last chance to save the UK’s freedom to vote

The Elections Bill returns to the Commons today. Ministers will no doubt claim the legislation is necessary to ‘protect our democracy’ from the scourge of voter impersonation.

But look beyond the government's rhetoric and it quickly becomes apparent that their claims are nonsense.

While there can be issues around voter fraud in British elections, impersonation is not one of them.

The bill will, in fact, do the very opposite of protecting our democracy. In proposing to introduce mandatory voter ID, the government risks undermining one of the most fundamental rights we have here in the UK – to vote freely without restriction.

In short, voter ID is an illiberal policy in pursuit of a non-existent problem.

The number of allegations and convictions for voter impersonation are so low that requiring photographic ID is a wholly disproportionate response: just 88 allegations of in-person voter fraud were made between 2015 and 2019, during which time a total of 153 million votes were cast, including at three separate general elections.

And these were just allegations. The instances of proven voter impersonation are even more minuscule: in 2019, there was one conviction and one caution relating to in-person fraud. And in 2017, there was a single allegation of impersonation that led to a conviction.

It is clear the problem is nowhere near the scale ministers would have us believe. But the government continues to use electoral fraud to justify the drive for voter ID.

Downright discriminatory

The reality is that mandatory voter ID presents a risk to democracy and equality because it will leave millions of voters unable to cast their ballot.

Voter ID is like a US Republican policy of voter suppression, deliberately trying to undermine the voting capabilities of the disadvantaged and marginalised groups who would overwhelmingly vote for the Democrats.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights has published a report into the Elections Bill. The committee warned that the introduction of a photo ID requirement may have a discriminatory impact on certain groups who are less likely to hold any form of photo ID, including older people and people with disabilities. This could create barriers to exercising their right to vote.