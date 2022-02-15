Exclusive: Consultancies win £700m in UK government’s COVID spending spree

Consultants have raked in almost £700m from UK government COVID contracts since the start of the pandemic in 2020, openDemocracy can reveal.

Many of the contracts were awarded without competitive tender, meaning that other companies couldn’t bid for the work.

Whitehall departments have faced criticism for a “worrying lack of transparency” over many of the deals, which include supporting the Test and Trace scheme and the vaccine rollout.

Research carried out last year found that some £600m had been awarded to dozens of consultancy firms in response to the pandemic.

But fresh analysis by openDemocracy shows that the spending splurge has continued – with another £100m of consultancy deals announced in the past ten months.

The true value spent by the government on consultants is likely to be even higher, because not all contracts have yet been published. In fact, some of the deals awarded in 2020 were made public only in recent months.

“Any government worth its salt should be a true guardian of the public coffers that spends carefully and delivers effectively,” said Labour’s Margaret Hodge, the former chair of the public accounts committee.

“This important investigation by openDemocracy demonstrates once again that this Tory government is not up to the task.

“They have splashed our cash on a roll call of expensive consultants without a care for how taxpayer’s money is spent or a consideration for transparency. If you look up profligacy in the dictionary, you might just see a picture of Boris Johnson.”