MPs mock UK government for claiming it was transparent on COVID contracts

Meg Hillier, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee, which has examined the government’s procurement process during the pandemic, told openDemocracy that the cross-party committee “has not seen anything but a cavalier approach to transparency and accountability”.
“Details of the government’s wasteful and extortionate PPE contracts have had to be dragged out of them one committee hearing, FOI request and court case at a time since the National Audit Office first revealed the existence of a ‘VIP lane’ exactly a year ago,” she added.
A report by the National Audit Office last year found that companies referred to the VIP channel were given high priority by the Department of Health procurement process. They were 13 times more likely to secure contracts than companies processed via normal channels.
A total of 493 suppliers came through the lane, of which 47 were awarded contracts. It has now been revealed that ministers, Tory MPs and government officials were among those who had recommended the successful companies.
Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, recommended contracts for four private companies, while former Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove referred a company co-owned by a Tory donor who financially supported his leadership bid.
The former Conservative Party chairman, Andrew Feldman – who worked as an adviser at the Department of Health during the pandemic – referred three companies.
