MPs mock UK government for claiming it was transparent on COVID contracts

MPs have mocked the government for boasting about its transparency record after it finally published a list of politically connected companies that won COVID contracts following months of resistance.

The list shows which firms were given lucrative contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) after being referred to a ‘high priority lane’ by MPs and political insiders.

The government said publishing the information was “above and beyond” its transparency obligations, but claimed it had done so as “a measure of our commitment to openness about procurement processes during the pandemic”.

In reality, it had tried to block the list from being released since January – and finally relented only after being ordered to do so by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) last month.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

“They have had to be dragged kicking and screaming through the Freedom of Information and ICO process to, reluctantly and at long last, publish this list of VIP PPE cronies,” Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner told openDemocracy.

The SNP’s Brendan O’Hara said: “The idea that this government has gone ‘above and beyond’ in ensuring openness and transparency into who were fast-tracked into the VIP PPE supply lane and how this was done, is risible.”

He added: “Just about everything that has been released by the government in relation to the awarding of these PPE contracts has had to be dragged out of them, and just yesterday a government minister tied herself in knots admitting that she has been ‘unable to locate a formal note of that meeting’ between Randox and her department.”