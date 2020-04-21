Exclusive: Tory MP under fire over £4,000 Cheltenham hospitality – days before COVID lockdown

A pro-betting Conservative MP is under fire over £4,000 worth of hospitality that he and his wife received from betting companies at the Cheltenham races – just days before the coronavirus lockdown last month.

Laurence Robertson – whose Gloucestershire constituency includes Cheltenham racecourse – chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group on Racing and is a regular recipient of hospitality from the gambling industry.

During last month’s Cheltenham racing festival, Robertson and his wife received £4,000 worth of hospitality from firms including William Hill, the Jockey Club and GVC Holdings, the Isle of Man-based gambling giant that owns Coral, Ladbrokes and others.

Under House of Commons rules, MPs “must register within 28 days any interest which someone might reasonably consider to influence their actions or words as an MP.”

However, the Tory MP for Tewkesbury was late in declaring hospitality he received Cheltenham, according to the register of Members’ interests.

Opposition MPs and transparency campaigners called on House of Commons authorities to examine the Conservative MP’s late declaration.

“Declaring financial benefits is an important part of holding our representatives to account and should be taken seriously by members of Parliament,” said Steve Goodrich, head of research at Transparency International told openDemocracy.

“Failing to do so, especially when the amounts involved are not insubstantial, should not be ignored by the House authorities."

Robertson said that the late declaration was a lapse owing to the pandemic response. “Perhaps I was momentarily distracted by the duty upon me to help my constituents,” he told openDemocracy.