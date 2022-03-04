Goldsmiths strike: Why we’re fighting the marketisation of higher education

I teach at Goldsmiths, University of London, where University and College Union (UCU) members have now taken six weeks of strike action. We have done so in opposition to a recovery plan that could involve up to 46 redundancies – including academic staff and professional services staff – and the hollowing out of departmentally based administration.

Part of the action has coincided with national walkouts at dozens of universities in protest against massive pension cuts, entrenched casualisation, deteriorating working conditions and falling pay.

What’s happening at Goldsmiths isn’t without precedent. It is, however, both a dramatic illustration and the logical consequence of a series of developments around marketisation and financialisation in the higher education sector, which has been going on for more than a decade.

There has never really been a ‘golden age’ of universities. Higher education, in the past, was really accessed by only a small minority of people.

But at least up until 1998, there were no tuition fees in the UK. Living costs were supported by grants for all students. And the vast majority of campus services were provided in-house. This meant that the sector was, in the minds of the financial sector, ‘under-leveraged’.

In 2010, these voices got their way with the trebling of tuition fees and the construction of a rigged market inside higher education. The incentive for the government was that tuition fee loans, as opposed to grants, removed its spending on higher education, which would help reduce its deficit. This is a decision the Treasury has come to rue, which explains the recent proposal to deal with £140bn in unpaid loans.

But it was never about ‘mere’ economics. It was always about entrenching the market in all areas of higher education: about institutions becoming ‘service providers’ and about the commodification of the learning experience and the diversification of revenue streams. This involved monetising things such as student accommodation, with the entrance of giant companies like Greystar, Blackstone and Unite into an increasingly lucrative private housing market, and catering, where the likes of Compass and Sodexo replaced in-house catering at inflated prices. By 2019, WonkHE, the higher education blog, could state the obvious: “Higher education is big business”.

This was accompanied by a move into the bond markets. Between 2013 and 2018, nearly £5bn worth of bonds were issued by universities, where there had previously been none. UCL (University College London) issued a £300m bond earlier last year, in partnership with NatWest, Barclays, HSBC and KPMG, as did Cardiff University, which added to its earlier bond with a further £100m issue.