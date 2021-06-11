Half of deaths among people with learning disabilities in England in 2020 were ‘avoidable’

In March last year, John Baskin received a phone call telling him that doctors were not planning on providing a ventilator for his son, Steven. Steven, who is 43 years old and has Down’s Syndrome, had been hospitalised with COVID-19.

“She [the doctor] was telling me that, ‘If your son needs a ventilator, I’m afraid we’re not going to be able to give him one.’ I just gasped.”

“I felt sick, absolutely sick. I don’t mean that as an expression, I really did.”

Though Steven thankfully survived COVID-19, his experience was not unique. Half of deaths among people with learning disabilities during the pandemic last year were avoidable, according to a report published yesterday. The rate of avoidable death was three times higher than the general population.

The report by the Learning Disabilities Death Review Programme (LeDeR) found that, in England, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for those with learning disabilities in 2020. It revealed that almost half of those who died from COVID-19 did not receive good enough care. Some patients contracted COVID-19 in hospital, others received delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Doctors said Steven, seen here on his birthday, could not have a ventilator | John Baskin. All rights reserved

The report also found that almost a third of ‘Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) notices issued to people with learning disabilities who died from COVID-19 were incorrectly followed.

DNR orders mean that, if a patient’s heart or breathing stops, doctors will not try to restart it. These decisions are usually made by a patient and their healthcare team but there has been concern from the Care Quality Commission that DNR notices have led to potentially avoidable deaths.

Yesterday’s report found that some incorrect DNR decisions, both for patients with COVID and other illnesses, came from giving inappropriate medical conditions, such as ‘learning disabilities’ or ‘Down’s Syndrome’. In other cases, proper decision-making processes had been ignored – for example, families were not involved or the discussion was not recorded.