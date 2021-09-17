Human Rights Act could be scrapped by UK government, experts warn

In video footage from 2009 – uncovered by Labour’s David Lammy – Raab says: “I don’t support the Human Rights Act and I don’t believe in economic and social rights.”
In a book published the same year, entitled ‘The Assault on Liberty: What Went Wrong with Rights’, Raab also claimed that “the spread of rights has become contagious” and attributed the HRA to the influence of “Marxists”.
And, in 2011, Raab managed to describe his proposed reform as both “radical” and “not radical”.
Legal blogger David Allen Green told The Guardian: “One would not be surprised that one stipulation made by Raab in accepting the position as lord chancellor is that he get another crack at repealing the Human Rights Act.”
Replacing the act has been a Conservative policy for 15 years, following David Cameron’s announcement in 2006 that he wanted to swap it with a “British Bill of Rights”.
The Conservatives’ attempt to replace the Human Rights Act in 2011 was dropped after it was vetoed by the party’s Liberal Democrat coalition partners. But Brexit has rekindled long-held wishes by many Tory MPs to change or scrap it.
At the last election, the party’s manifesto pledged to “update” the Human Rights Act.
Raab’s appointment
Veteran Conservative MP Bob Neill said Raab’s predecessor, Robert Buckland, had been ”shabbily treated” by Boris Johnson – and later praised him as he “always stood up for the rule of law and the integrity of the justice system”.
In his resignation letter, Buckland referred to the “balance between legal and political”, and said how he was “glad to have started to re-balance those elements with the reform of judicial review and the Human Rights Act”. In his reply, Johnson made no reference to the Human Rights Act.
As justice secretary, Raab also holds the title of lord chancellor, with responsibility for the independence of law courts. This role technically outranks the prime minister, because of the relationship with courts and judges. But Raab has also been appointed deputy prime minister.
