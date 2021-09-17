Human Rights Act could be scrapped by UK government, experts warn

The Human Rights Act could be scrapped by the UK government, following the appointment of Dominic Raab as justice secretary, legal experts have warned.

The former foreign secretary was given the new role in Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle this week.

Raab has a long track record of criticising the Human Rights Act (HRA), which he has described as “feckless” and “undemocratic”.

He championed a failed attempt to replace the Act in 2011, and criticised its “continental approach to rights”.

Multiple sources in Westminster have told openDemocracy that Raab’s predecessor as justice secretary, Robert Buckland, was sacked partly because of his more nuanced views on the HRA.

The act was brought in by Labour in 1998 to incorporate the European Convention on Human Rights into British law.

Conservatives close to Raab told openDemocracy that his new role should be seen as the firmest sign yet of the government planning to scrap the HRA entirely – possibly replacing it with a UK ‘Bill of Rights’.