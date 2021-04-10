‘I feared I would die’: Life inside the Napier Barracks asylum-seeker housing

Lack of healthcare was also an issue, with only one on-site nurse for 400 people. Hashem was tested when he started developing symptoms of COVID-19. But, he says, the managers of the barracks didn’t give him back the test result, so he is unsure whether he had the virus. “We couldn’t receive any medical support so I feared that I would die because of this disease,” he says.

Conditions were so bad that some asylum seekers housed at Napier are suing the government for breaching their human rights, in a case to be heard later this month. Clare Jennings, who is representing 17 of them, says she is still shocked by “the total disregard to whether these men caught an illness for which there is no proper treatment, yet which can be fatal”.

When clients asked if those with COVID could be moved out of the rooms they were sharing, “the response was essentially, ‘you're all going to get it’,” Jennings adds.

Civil liberties

Yet it’s not just during a pandemic that accomodation like Napier Barracks is unsuitable, according to lawyers, humanitarian groups and health experts.

Also impacting on the residents’ mental health was the prison-like, isolated, and militaristic nature of the barracks accommodation.

Hashem says that when he thinks back to the conditions at the barracks he ends up laughing, “but my laugh is not out of being happy, it’s out of anger, because it doesn’t make sense that I had to live like that in a country like the United Kingdom.” He says he felt like he was back in Iran “because the situation there looked like a country that doesn’t care about human rights”.

It’s worth remembering that these asylum seekers are not supposed to be detained. They are not people whose claims have been rejected and are awaiting deportation. In theory, their initial accommodation should allow them to go outside at any time. But that’s not what happened at Napier.

Following the COVID outbreak residents were locked inside the compound for a month – put under a stricter lockdown than any other UK resident. Ethan says they were told, “If we go out we will breach the regulations and the police will arrest us and the police are surrounding the area.”