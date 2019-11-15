Liberal Democrats lagging far behind other parties in digital campaigning

Last week, the LibDems spent hundreds of pounds on an advert promoting “skills wallets” that left Facebook users baffled. “What the hell's a skills wallet?” wrote one person. “Sack your social media guy. I'm not sure ‘skills wallets’ is a vote winner,” advised another.

The party announced the proposal, which would give every adult up to £10,000 to invest in education and training, days after running the advert.

Tories vs Labour vs Brexit

The Conservatives are doing significantly better than other parties, with almost twice as many social interactions since the beginning of September as their closest rival, Labour.

However, Labour has closed the gap in the fortnight since the election was called. The party can also rely on the campaign group Momentum to make up the shortfall in engagement on its official channels.

openDemocracy’s cross-platform analysis does not include the official social media profiles of the party leaders, though figures for Facebook show that Jeremy Corbyn’s page has been the most influential in November, with 1.6m more interactions as Boris Johnson’s.

The Brexit Party is only narrowly behind Labour in the total number of engagements it has received since September. Posts from the party’s official social media accounts edged out Labour for weeks before being overtaken in November.

Best messages

The Conservative Party has focused its social media messaging sharply on Brexit. Its top-performing post since September, shared on the day that Johnson failed to get his deal through Parliament, claims that Corbyn is to blame for delaying Brexit.

Labour’s top post, which has had 44,000 user engagements since it was shared last week, attacked the Tories for their voting record on the NHS.

The party has also had success with a meme that riffs on the controversial Vote Leave campaign bus, and accuses Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg of planning to send Donald Trump £500m per week. The figure has been called into question by independent fact-checkers, who pointed out that it is based on “fairly extreme” scenario.