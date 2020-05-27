‘Not like Dominic Cummings!’ Boris Johnson’s dad and the 300-mile lockdown laptop trip

On air, Seldon and Johnson joked about people not following the lockdown rules, with Seldon quipping: "I should comment that your life will be watched more closely for breaches of lockdown." This prompted Johnson to laugh out loud and answer: "Not like Dominic Cummings!" Seldon added: "No trips up to Barnard Castle!" and Johnson answered: "No! No!"

British public health experts have warned that adherence to government advice could drop in the wake of the prime minister’s decision to stand by Cummings.

During the University of Buckingham broadcast, Johnson also read the blurb from the new edition of his 1982 novel 'The Virus', which concerns “a deadly pandemic, a randy epidemiologist, a cynical US president”, with a hero who is chief epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. Johnson has dismissed accusations that he is cashing in on COVID-19 by reissuing the thriller this summer.

Johnson had been slated as an in-person guest in the ‘Fireside Chat’ series hosted by Seldon. But with the lockdown of the last two months, the conversations have moved online, and Johnson agreed to do the event virtually.

The oldest of the UK’s five private universities, Buckingham has long-standing links with the Conservative Party. As education secretary, Margaret Thatcher oversaw the creation of Buckingham in 1973 as an experiment in private-sector education provision, and the university has a particularly close relationship with the corporate-funded think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Earlier this month, Seldon announced that he would be leaving Buckingham in October. In February, Mary Archer, wife of Jeffrey Archer, was made the university’s chancellor.

It is not known when Stanley Johnson relocated from his house in north London to his country house in Somerset. When asked about this by the Mirror last month, he replied, "I've lived in this house for 51, no, no, 71 years actually, now I come to think of it, 71 years. If you look at the 1970 ‘Who's Who’ you'll see it's listed as my home address – it has been ever since. So I'd say that's the end of that."