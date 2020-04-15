Pandemic poverty: "I can't afford to live on £94 a week"

Pandemic may tear my husband and I apart

I have to re-apply for my spousal visa but my husband and I no longer earn over the threshold so it might be denied.

Mary Williams*

Like many, I’m out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. My partner, who is self-employed, has seen his work dry up. On top of the financial worry that has sadly become common for so many of us, we also have to deal with the fear that we will be torn apart. Why? I’m from outside Europe, so if me and my partner can’t keep our payslips over a certain threshold during the pandemic, we could be torn apart by the Home Office.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been at the sharp end of Home Office policy, nor the first time that my partner has seemingly been punished for falling in love with a foreigner. In fact, the stress and anxiety we’ve endured over the years of trying to live together in the UK is hard for most Brits to wrap their heads around. We’re married – so most people assume it would be easy for us to be together in my partner’s country of birth. In fact, we’ve had to fight tooth and nail to be together from day one, and we’re still having to now.

When we first met, I was an international student. We fell in love, and were married about a year later. While we knew my partner didn’t meet the minimum requirements, we were encouraged by our solicitor to apply for a marriage visa.

Sadly, that advice was wrong. We were turned down, because my husband didn’t earn above £18,600. We ended up in a two-and-a-half year battle with the Home Office and the courts, spending thousands of pounds to prove that my husband’s human rights would be breached if he had to choose between being with me in my home country, because I wouldn’t be allowed to stay here, and being here with his elderly and unwell parents. Throughout it all, my partner acted as a carer for both of his parents, and I was diagnosed with, and battled, life-threatening illness.

Things finally went our way when we found ourselves back in court a third time and, after so much stress and anxiety, I was granted a visa to stay in the UK with my husband. But that wasn’t the end of it. Now I’m having to apply imminently for a new visa to be able to remain here with my husband. We now have to prove our income again – otherwise, we’ll be trapped in the same nightmare we went through the first time around. Our income, like that of many, many others, has taken a huge hit due to the pandemic, and I don’t know how it’s going to be possible to prove we’re over the threshold.

I'm at high risk because of my previous health problems, and of course am not entitled to any benefits whilst I’m on a spousal visa. As work has dried up for me, will I have to consider putting my life in danger by going out to work, just so I can meet the income requirement and pay nearly £3000 in visa fees, in order to be able to stay? Will I be forced to choose between my family and my health?

It’s always cruel to say that only people who earn above a certain amount deserve the right to fall in love with whoever they choose – but to threaten couples like us with separation during a pandemic is downright inhumane at a time when families are struggling to merely survive.