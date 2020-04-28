I’m more afraid of Albania’s police than the virus

These days have been very difficult for us. Police have forcibly entered our houses. I went to the TV cameras and talked to the journalists, but they did not show it. They are dependent on the police and other people who pay them. I cannot sleep at night. I am very worried.

I have heard about COVID-19 on the TV. But I am not afraid of it. I still go to work.

I had two children from my first marriage, a daughter and a son. My first husband was deaf and mute. My daughter died. My son got married and went abroad. He doesn’t even know if I am alive or dead. I don’t have any communication with him. A child that insults and humiliates you, you don’t want him.

When I was a child, we used to live ten people to a room and we had only one blanket. We all used to sleep together, my brothers, my sisters and my father. I was sick and my father took me to Dr Zima. One day Dr Zima brought us blankets and clothes, and we were so happy.

I went to Dr Zima’s even when I was not sick. He used to paint and one day he painted a portrait of me.

I was twelve years old when my father died, and only six months old when my mother died. My biggest sister used to breastfeed me after my mother died because she had a little son. But my brother-in-law did not like this. He wanted to drown his own son in the river because he was so angry.

When I was five or six, I used to beg in the street. My neighbours still do that, but I don’t do that anymore. Work is honour.

[As told to Fjori Sinoruka]

Since mid-March, Albania has been under lockdown and people have been confined to their homes except for one hour a day to buy food or medicine. There was a total curfew at weekends and a 16-hour curfew during the week. Since 13 April, some of these conditions have been slightly relaxed. There is now a curfew from 5.30pm to 5am during the week. At the weekend, pensioners and mothers with children under the age of ten are allowed out for 90 minutes on alternate days. Citizens have to register with the government via an app on their mobile telephone that can track their movements. The Roma community is recognised as the most marginal in Albania and there is widespread discrimination against them, from the highest levels of government. The Roma community has been hard hit by the curfew as many Romani are informal workers. They have staged protests to highlight their lack of income and the fact that they have not received any government food aid. In mid-April, the Tirana municipality started to demolish an informal clothing market in Selite, Tirana.