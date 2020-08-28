Quiz: Who are the winners in the coronavirus goldrush?

The coronavirus pandemic has depressed economies, destroyed businesses, and caused thousands of job losses.
But some companies with UK government connections are doing very well out the COVID-19 crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has hit the UK openDemocracy has identified tens of millions of pounds worth of British government spending that has been awarded without public competition, and often with little transparency.
Take our quiz to test your knowledge of the firms that are profiting from the coronavirus goldrush.
