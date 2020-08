Quiz: Who are the winners in the coronavirus goldrush?

Take the Coronavirus Goldrush quiz Amid a massive recession, some firms are winning huge contracts from the UK government without any competition. How much do you know about them?

What was the daily rate earned by private consultancy McKinsey for defining the “vision, purpose and values” of the organisation to replace Public Health England?

How much did the UK government spend on developing a COVID-19 track-and-trace mobile phone app, before abandoning it?

How much did Palantir charge the UK government for work on a COVID-19 ‘Data store' awarded without public competition?

PR firm Public First earned an “insane” £840,000 from taxpayers this year. What did government transparency records say they did?

Communications firm Topham Guerin has been awarded a £3 million government contract to help with COVID-19 “brand strategy” for six months. Who did they work for previously?

How much has the government spent on PPE since it opened a portal inviting companies to bid for supply contracts in March?

Serco (along with Sitel) was awarded the contract to manage the UK Track and Trace call handling service. How much has this service cost taxpayers per person contacted?

Which of these firms did outsourcing firm SERCO subcontract COVID-19 contact tracing work to?

In response to criticism, the government said its centralised Test and Trace workers would start to support “dedicated local test and trace teams”. How many of the 18,000-strong central team outsourced to Serco and Sitel have been put into local support roles?

How much is former Conservative minister Owen Paterson paid to advise Randox, a firm given a £133 million contract for COVID-19 testing kits with no competition?

The government has awarded contracts worth at least £56 million to COVID-19 consultants. Which firm has been awarded the most cash?



What experience did Faculty AI, the Vote Leave-connected firm given a million-pound contract to develop a COVID-19 data store have in the NHS prior to getting that contract?

Who has the government put in charge of most of the work (dubbed ‘Project Moonshot’) to deliver mass COVID-19 testing of everyone by winter?

You’ve delivered a box containing 200 pairs of disposable gloves. How many ‘items of PPE’ does the government count this as?

:white_frowning_face: You got less than half the questions correct That's not surprising though. It's really not easy to find out how the UK Government is spending money.