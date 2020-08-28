openDemocracyUK

Quiz: Who are the winners in the coronavirus goldrush?

Global recession may be causing hardship for millions, but some well-connected firms are still winning in the coronavirus goldrush. How much do you know about them?

caroline m.jpg
Alastair Tibbitt Caroline Molloy
28 August 2020
PXfuel, CC0

The coronavirus pandemic has depressed economies, destroyed businesses, and caused thousands of job losses.

But some companies with UK government connections are doing very well out the COVID-19 crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has hit the UK openDemocracy has identified tens of millions of pounds worth of British government spending that has been awarded without public competition, and often with little transparency.

Take our quiz to test your knowledge of the firms that are profiting from the coronavirus goldrush.

When you've completed it, don't forget to share it with your friends and colleagues.

