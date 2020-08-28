Quiz: Who are the winners in the coronavirus goldrush?

<section><h2>Take the Coronavirus Goldrush quiz </h2><p>Amid a massive recession, some firms are winning huge contracts from the UK government without any competition. How much do you know about them?</p></section><section><h2>What was the daily rate earned by private consultancy McKinsey for defining the “vision, purpose and values” of the organisation to replace Public Health England?</h2></section><section><h3>How much did the UK government spend on developing a COVID-19 track-and-trace mobile phone app, before abandoning it?</h3></section><section><h3>How much did Palantir charge the UK government for work on a COVID-19 ‘Data store' awarded without public competition?</h3></section><section><h3>PR firm Public First earned an “insane” £840,000 from taxpayers this year. What did government transparency records say they did?</h3></section><section><h3>Communications firm Topham Guerin has been awarded a £3 million government contract to help with COVID-19 “brand strategy” for six months. Who did they work for previously?</h3><p></p></section><section><h3>How much has the government spent on PPE since it opened a portal inviting companies to bid for supply contracts in March? </h3></section><section><h3>Serco (along with Sitel) was awarded the contract to manage the UK Track and Trace call handling service. How much has this service cost taxpayers per person contacted?</h3></section><section><h3>Which of these firms did outsourcing firm SERCO subcontract COVID-19 contact tracing work to?</h3><p></p></section><section><h3>In response to criticism, the government said its centralised Test and Trace workers would start to support “dedicated local test and trace teams”. How many of the 18,000-strong central team outsourced to Serco and Sitel have been put into local support roles?</h3></section><section><h3>How much is former Conservative minister Owen Paterson paid to advise Randox, a firm given a £133 million contract for COVID-19 testing kits with no competition?</h3></section><section><h3><h2><p dir="ltr">The government has awarded contracts worth at least £56 million to COVID-19 consultants. Which firm has been awarded the most cash?</p><br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3>What experience did Faculty AI, the Vote Leave-connected firm given a million-pound contract to develop a COVID-19 data store have in the NHS prior to getting that contract?</h3></section><section><h3>Who has the government put in charge of most of the work (dubbed ‘Project Moonshot’) to deliver mass COVID-19 testing of everyone by winter?</h3></section><section><h3>You’ve delivered a box containing 200 pairs of disposable gloves. How many ‘items of PPE’ does the government count this as?</h3></section><section><h2><h2>:white_frowning_face:<strong> You got less than half the questions correct</strong></h2></h2><p>That's not surprising though. It's really not easy to find out how the UK Government is spending money. </p></section><section><h3>Well done! You've been paying attention. </h3><p>Now challenge your friends to see if they can beat your score. </p></section>