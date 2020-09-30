Social care at home – the forgotten emergency?

Sam, a wheelchair user with autism from King’s Norton in Birmingham, was one of those thought to be affected by the easement policy. Sam, who uses the pronouns they/them, was admitted to hospital in April 2020 due to “failure to cope following an ankle injury. They asked their social worker over a crackly Skype conversation if their direct payments could be reinstated as part of a return to their personalised care plan they’d previously had. However, “I was simply told that the Coronavirus means no more payments.”

Like Julie, Sam found themself without the basic support they needed during a global pandemic: “Several times in the last month I've been left without care, having to call out an ambulance just to take my meds or to help me off the floor when I've tried to get into bed without help.”

Of easements and excuses

Government guidance states that a council can apply to take up easements ‘when the workforce is significantly depleted, or demand on social care increased to an extent that it is no longer reasonably practicable for it to comply with its Care Act duties’.

But five out of the eight local authorities taking up easements during the first wave had less than 1% of their workforce out sick, figures obtained by openDemocracy under Freedom of Information rights reveal. Contrast Surrey, one of the wealthiest authorities in the country, which had 20% of their workforce off sick due to COVID-19 but didn’t trigger easements. The suspicion must be that workforce absence was being used by cash-strapped councils as an excuse to cut care – and that it could be again.

Rosemary Sexton, a Green Party councillor in Solihull, feels that those councils who implemented their COVID right to take “easements” from their Care Act duties during the first wave, like Solihull, were at least acting with “more transparency” than those who simply cut care without invoking this specific legal right.

“Some councils are cutting back on services but because they’re not using easements there’s no safeguards in place, whereas Solihull is one that has really done it by the book...the suspicion is that other councils must be using similar measures, but not regarding them as easements.”

Indeed, Mencap told openDemocracy that “the cuts that people are seeing during lockdown are widespread, which doesn’t fully match with the amount of local authorities using the easements.”

Reduced spend

In fact, Freedom of Information requests I sent to all local authorities in England show that of the 71 councils that responded, just over half reduced their spending on direct payments during peak pandemic months of March and April, some by as much as 37%, even as other councils increased it.

This is in spite of government guidance which clearly states, “There is nothing in the Coronavirus Act or the Care Act easements guidance which suggests that direct payments could be stopped – instead there should be greater levels of flexibility, to ensure you continue to receive the care and support you need to keep safe”.

Similarly over half of councils who responded fully to Freedom of Information requests said they had reduced the amount of assessments carried out, meaning limited opportunities for people wanting their care plans formally altered as their needs changed or increased needs during lockdown.

And councils overall spend on home care (both direct payments and other provision) has similarly varied – whilst 38 out of 85 councils responding to FOI requests provided figures showing they had increased spending, 46 of them had reduced it.

Mencap report a “mixed picture”, with some local authorities “being very good and allowing people to use the payments flexibly and to find creative solutions to care, while other local authorities haven’t gone down that path, and some have reduced direct payments”.

“Call us after COVID”

The guidance insists councils should be regularly communicating with people reliant on social care to ensure they feel ‘safe and reassured’ during the pandemic and are aware of their options – which in theory could include paying family or friends if a care worker is sick or isolating due to COVID, or paying for food deliveries or technology to enable communication. But many report having felt abandoned and uncertain about their options.

Jenna, from Hertfordshire, had a council-funded carer for her nine-year old son, who has severe learning difficulties. But at the start of COVID, the carer was redeployed to the COVID rapid response team. After what Jenna admits was an error she made with the paperwork when she was “incapacitated” by the initial stresses of lockdown, she found out the council had stopped all of her direct payments. She cleared up the paperwork, but then received a response saying that the payments wouldn’t be reinstated because they had no carer at that point. She has had ‘no communication of who can be employed’ under her direct payments.

From Easter until mid-August, Jenna was left having to provide 24/7 care for her son almost entirely by herself, with no support other than a carers allowance, which works out “As something ridiculous like a quid an hour”. This left her with: “Literally no help whatsoever.. I did feel like we’d been abandoned.” As a co-ordinator for SEND national crisis, Jenna says she’s spoken to a number of other parents that have struggled to find care for their children during COVID: “I don’t know how these parents are surviving because I’m barely coping.”

Sarah, from Newham, has also found that lack of communication from the council has exacerbated the impact of lockdown on her mental health. Sarah helps to look after her daughter Lucy, who lives separately from her in supported living, and has been using a wheelchair ever since a lorry hit her school bus when she was 15.

Lucy’s care package had been cut before the pandemic, and they’d been struggling to change it as Lucy’s living situation has become unbearable. Her home isn’t wheelchair accessible, meaning she is unable to even shower or wash her hair without her mother’s assistance.

However, Sarah heard nothing from the council: “I haven’t had a call back from social services since. They've doubled her antidepressants and then said, ‘call us after COVID’ but how long is a piece of string?”

Worse to come?

In July, 109 out of 137 councils said that they had not adopted easements to formally opt out of their duties under the Care Act but that ‘strategic planning is underway’, in response to a Freedom of Information request from CASCAIDr, a charity that offers legal advice on adult social care.

Most replies were very vague, and the organisation’s head Belinda Schwehr concurred with Councillor Sexton that it would have been more transparent – and offered councils more legal protection – if they’d actually adopted easements. Schwehr suggested too that some councils have reacted to the pandemic-induced closure of day services “as a justification for cutting the direct payment or budget” that funded it.

The reality is that many social care has been in crisis for a long time, with underfunding from central government forcing councils to make extremely difficult decisions.

In 2019, two thirds of complaints made to the Local Government Ombudsman were upheld, and a number were deemed as breaching the Care Act, which indicates councils haven’t been conforming with their legal duties since well before the pandemic – if ever.

A striking claim from the latest report from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS), is that 0% of respondents are fully confident that their budget will be sufficient to meet their statutory duties next year.

The report – published a couple of months ago when there were hopes a second wave of the virus could be avoided – said that even so, an already fragile care sector was likely to buckle over the next two years and the pressures of COVID-19 will have a ‘catastrophic’ impact on the lives of disabled people without increased funding.

Last year the Economic Affairs Committee predicted the government would need to spend £8 billion on social care just to return to 2009/10 levels of access. Since COVID, even with all the additional costs of the pandemic, the government has only given a total of £3.7 billion emergency funding to local authorities for all services, not just social care.

Robert Jenrick, Local Government Secretary, claimed that emergency funding was allocated in the “fairest way possible”, but the poorest councils have been the hardest hit by the virus, and the funding has often not reflected that. For example, ultra-wealthy Buckinghamshire received only marginally less emergency funding than similarly populated but far poorer Liverpool.

Yet for those wanting to challenge their council’s decisions, it’s difficult. During the first wave of the pandemic, the Local Government Ombudsman completely shut down, and only resumed taking on new complaints on the 29th June. As noted by Polly Sweeney, this was a real issue, as: “It's the only way people might know what they’re entitled to without asking lawyers, who remain out of reach for most due to barriers in accessing legal aid”.

There’s also fear of challenging a councils decision about one’s care. Katherine Runswick Cole from Derbyshire took pre-legal action against her council for their decision to implement easements. Together with her lawyers, she managed to get the council to guarantee her son’s direct payments would remain intact after initial indication they would not.

However, Katherine emphasizes the risk of being unsupported by lawyers, saying “We have put our heads above the parapet, but we could not have done it alone…To some this will sound like paranoia, and yet to others who have navigated systems of power, it is an obvious risk.”

As a second wave of COVID-19 looms, councils on shoestring budgets face a struggle to care for people with disabilities. And the chaotic implementation of easements and widespread cuts to care suggests they could find themselves in even more of a precarious position than they’re in currently.