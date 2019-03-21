The Labour Party, 'institutional antisemitism’ and irresponsible politics

I am not a lawyer and don’t intend to speculate on the legal consequences of any conclusions the EHRC might draw. But I believe that working for more than 30 years in monitoring and studying contemporary antisemitism and racism gives me a good basis for examining how the concept of institutional antisemitism/racism would or would not apply to the Labour Party.

Before examining the charge more closely, we should remind ourselves of one of the conclusions of a major 2017 study of UK antisemitism undertaken by the respected Jewish community think tank, the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR), together with the Community Security Trust (CST), the private charity that monitors and combats antisemitism for the organized Jewish community: ‘antisemitism is no more prevalent on the left than in the general population’. A conclusion that echoed the finding of the 2016 Home Affairs Committee report on UK antisemitism quoted above.

Can the Macpherson definition of institutional racism apply to antisemitism in the Labour Party?

So what precisely is institutional racism? The Macpherson report defined it as:

the collective failure of an organisation to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their colour, culture or ethnic origin. It can be seen or detected in processes, attitudes and behaviour which amount to discrimination through unwitting prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness and racist stereotyping which disadvantage minority ethnic people. (paragraph 6.34)

Read carefully, there are three crucial words in the definition, which I italicized: service, discrimination and disadvantage. Presumably, all three must apply in any organization accused.

‘An appropriate and professional service’

Bear in mind that Macpherson’s principal target was the Metropolitan police: a public body, the employees of which provide a service to the public, who are in effect ‘clients’ or ‘customers’. And there is a clear distinction between the service providers and the customers. The same applies to the other principal organizations Macpherson was targeting: the civil service, NHS, judiciary and so on.

In the Labour Party there is no such clear distinction between service providers and customers. Indeed, such terms are manifestly inappropriate when describing the Party. As the political scientist Iain McLean, Professor of Politics at Nuffield College, wrote in a 1978 study, it is ‘a complex organism’. It does have employees of course, but they are not providing services in the same way that the Met and the NHS do. There is some centralized control to ensure that the rules and regulations of the Party are adhered to, and a small administrative staff to implement this control and ensure the proper functioning of the Party. But, as McLean says, there are three main interdependent elements: the parliamentary leadership, the paid-up members outside the parliamentary elites and the mass of ordinary Labour voters – which makes this complex organism predominantly a voluntary organization. Without the last of these, the first two could not exist; although it’s arguable that all three are interdependent, and that the absence of any one of them would reduce the Party to a fiction.

Within the interdependent structure, a high degree of autonomy is exercised by some of the Party institutions. Powers are devolved to local constituency Labour Parties (CLPs); complex committee structures exist at local and national levels; and numerous affiliated and semi-affiliated organizations participate in the affairs of the Party. This does not mean that some practices within the Party, at these various levels, are not racist. And it may well be that the evidence the complaining organizations, the CAA and JLM, present relates to how the affairs of local CLPs are run. But presenting proof of systemic, unwitting antisemitism on a wide scale will be immensely difficult, especially when you consider that much of the currency of disputes and heated arguments is the free expression of different political views, and is clearly not taking place on the basis of racist or antisemitic assumptions. And there are no grounds for the CAA and JLM being allowed to define for themselves what is racist and antisemitic. There would have to be a definition acceptable to all parties.

As far as the minimal services provided within the organization are concerned, apart from the procedures for dealing with complaints of bullying, racist abuse etc., I don’t recall seeing any accusations that these services are in any sense systematically antisemitic. So even though the very fact that the Party is not a service organization per se disqualifies it from being institutionally racist or antisemitic, on the basis of what we know about its day-to-day operations, Mike Gapes’s accusation, made in an interview with LBC on 18 February, that the ‘the Party’ – yes, the entire Party – is ‘racist and antisemitic’ is groundless.

‘Discrimination’

The key word in the definition is discrimination. It’s the discrimination that resulted from an organization’s failure to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their colour, culture or ethnic origin that Macpherson was so concerned about. The Lawrence family suffered hideous discrimination as a result of the failures of the Met police. But this was just the tip of the iceberg of decades of unrelenting discrimination against black people. So let’s set aside for the moment the conclusion of the previous section and simply ask whether Jewish people in the Party, at whatever level, experience and suffer discrimination?

In elections to Party posts?

To start at the top: in the election for leader following the resignation of Gordon Brown, the two front runners, brothers Ed and David Miliband, were Jewish. Ed Miliband was elected and held the post without challenge until the 2015 election.

In parliamentary representation?

Eleven of the Party’s 261 MPs elected in 2017 were Jewish. The UK Jewish population makes up approximately 0.5 per cent of the total population, which means Jewish MPs were over-represented in the PLP by a factor of 4.

In seeking to be a member of the Party?

There’s no way of knowing how many Jewish people are members of the Party, but an educated guess, bearing in mind the rightward shift of the Jewish voting population over the last few decades, puts it between 3-3,500, which gives a proportion of a little above 0.5 per cent of the total membership. Certainly, judging by the prominence of Jewish voices in many constituencies and at the parliamentary level, there is no barrier systematically holding Jews back from not only becoming members, but also playing their part in the variety of positions of responsibility within the Party at local and national levels.

In formal recognition of Jewish identity within the Party?

There are opportunities for self-defined minority groups to maintain their own socialist organizations within the Party as affiliates. For example Labour Party Irish Society ‘aims . . . to promote the interests of the Irish community to and within the Labour Party and to promote the Labour Party to Irish citizens in Britain. The Society is open to all people of Irish heritage and anyone who simply has an interest in Irish affairs’.

BAME Labour grew out of ‘black sections’ to articulate the distinctive needs of people of colour within the Party. It is open to all Labour members who identify as BAME.

As for self-identifying Jews, the organization designated as fulfilling a similar function is the Party-affiliated Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), until 2004 known as Poalei Zion (Workers of Zion), which claims a membership of 3,000. It’s recognized as a socialist society and you do not need to be Jewish to be a member. Naturally, you do need to share JLM’s aims, which are to ‘maintain and promote Labour or Socialist Zionism as the movement for self-determination of the Jewish people within the state of Israel’, and its belief in ‘the centrality of Israel in Jewish life’. But this leaves Jews in an anomalous position. On the one hand it demonstrates that Jews face no discrimination if they wish to assert publicly, within the Party, the importance of the link between their Jewish identity and their socialist principles. On the other hand, membership is not an option for anyone, Jews included, with a different view of Zionism or Israel. So, while JLM claims to speak for all Jews in the Labour Party, and to be treated as such by Labour, given that a significant proportion of Jewish members are not Zionists or are anti-Zionists, JLM’s claim is simply incorrect.