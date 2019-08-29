Today in Scotland the UK’s fractures are widening

As all eyes in British politics are on an empty Westminster parliament, the action is all taking place in Scotland.

The symbolism of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s visit to Balmoral yesterday to ask the Queen to suspend that parliament should not be missed. Balmoral, an estate purchased by Prince Albert in the 1850s, has long been a key structural element in the construction of Caledonian-British identity. Albert’s acquisition reasserted the idea that the British ruling class in Scotland, despite our Anglo accents and Anglican churches, is also Scottish, with all of the accompanying kilts and kitsch.

This merging of ruling-class Scottishness and Britishness has been a key part of the invention of the modern Scotland as a British country, and so one of the pillars of the United Kingdom. The fact that the prorogation, which makes the dissolution of that union more likely, took place in the building which epitomises it is at the very least an entertaining historical moment.

But it’s not just symbolism. The first electoral test of the current political crisis will be in the UK’s most remote constituency. Since the 1832 Reform Act, the Liberals and their successor parties have only failed in the Northern Isles three times – 1835, 1935 and 1945. The question tonight will be, can the SNP swing it?

Speaking to me after a visit to the constituency, Scottish Greens campaign manager John Hardy described how the SNP and Lib Dem offices, opposite each other in Lerwick, offered contrasting images. While the SNP had an endless stream of activists, the Lib Dem HQ was shut the whole time he was there.

A leading Lib Dem activist admits that there is a swing to the SNP in Lerwick, but says smaller villages are going the other way, perhaps implying the office was closed because activists were elsewhere in the archipelago.

My Lib Dem friend predicted that the party would hold the seat by a narrowed 3%, though does hint that his party was outgunned, with large numbers of SNP activists ferried up from the mainland, while a Shetlander SNP activist reports that some elements of their campaign have been a little shambolic.

But all that was before Boris Johnson set UK politics on fire.

And so the question tonight is how prorogation has impacted a constituency usually more focused on local questions: an oil-rich island chain in the middle of the North Sea.

If the Lib Dems hold the seat, they will show that one of the oldest traditions in British politics persists, that one of the fortresses of British liberalism has held firm.

If the SNP takes the seat, it will mean that hundreds of former liberal unionists – another key pillar of unionism – have seen the current shower hundreds of miles to the south, and switched.

Similarly, Shetland is where Brent crude – the global standard for oil – comes ashore, and it has made a fortune from North Sea oil. As the Amazon burns, it will be interesting to see if the Scottish Greens, running in the constituency for the first time, can keep their deposit.

Ruth’s ride