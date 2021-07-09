UK policing bill will unfairly criminalise ethnic minorities, warn experts

The bill also allows 18-year-olds to be given a life sentence without the possibility for parole. And children will have to serve two-thirds, rather than half, of custodial sentences of seven years or more before they can be released.

Black, Asian and minority ethnic children are overrepresented across the youth justice system. They make up half of all children in custody and are more likely to receive harsher sentences than white children.

Nina Champion, director of Criminal Justice Alliance, told openDemocracy that the bill would increase racial inequalities in the justice system.

“Positive efforts to address race disparity in the criminal justice system risk being undermined by discriminatory measures in the bill. If it comes into law, we will see more Black, Asian and minority ethnic people swept into the criminal justice system and for longer periods of their lives, further entrenching race inequality and decreasing trust and confidence among these communities,” she said.

In March, a coalition of criminal justice and race equality organisations wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson warning that the bill would further entrench racial inequality in the criminal justice system.

In response, Alex Chalk, an under-secretary in the Ministry of Justice, said that the government was “doing more than ever before to identify disparity in the current practice and to put in place safeguards to prevent new policies from having unintended consequences that may have a cumulative impact on disparities”.

‘Unjust over-policing’

Shadae Cazeau, head of policy for the race equality organisation EQUAL, told openDemocracy the government's response was “disappointing”.

“Despite repeatedly flagging our concerns, the government has failed to take this opportunity to reform legislation to improve outcomes for minority ethnic communities and go some way to rebuilding historical mistrust,” she said. “The over-policing of our communities is unjust, the longer sentences given to our communities is unjust and this bill will only exacerbate the situation.”

The bill has also been accused of criminalising the Gypsy and Traveller way of life. It gives new powers of fines of up to £2,500 and three-month prison sentences for unauthorised encampments. Police will also be able to seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Bowers told the openDemocracy webinar that the bill was the “final nail in the coffin for nomadic life”.

The bill passed its third reading in the Commons by 365 votes to 265. It will now be considered by the House of Lords, where peers may insert changes before the legislation returns to the Commons.