Voter suppression Lib Dem style in the Chesham and Amersham by-election

Both perspectives have a point. Nonetheless, some form of multi-party cooperation is necessary . It's the only viable path to overturning the Conservative majority at the next election.

It is often overlooked that the 1997 general election – the last time a Tory government was ousted – was itself the product of extensive Lib-Lab co-operation. There was policy coordination, aligning around shared goals – which resulted in the Freedom of Information Act, devolution for Scotland and Wales, and proportional representation for European elections. There was also an electoral understanding: nothing as crude as candidates standing down, but the parties shared their lists of target seats.

Instead of going after one another and letting the Conservatives win by default on a rump one-third of the vote, they gave one another a clear run, making it easier to squeeze one another's local voters. In fewer than 10 seats did the two parties seriously go head-to-head. The result was the first Labour government elected in 23 years, and the highest number of Liberal MPs returned since the 1920s.

Lib-Lab realignment alone did not win Chesham and Amersham – this was a seat won on voter suppression. But the 8,000 majority was made possible through Lib-Lab realignment; and if the Lib Dems are to stand any chance of holding the seat, and to gain other Tory-held seats, it is their only hope. Much of their electoral success against Tories in areas like the West Country was built on realigning the anti-Tory vote, drawing tactical support from Labour. Yet parties will need to relearn that cooperation works both ways – whether Lib Dem voters return the favour in Batley and Spen’s by-election next month remains to be seen.

The Lib Dem by-election machine

Liberal Democrat by-election gains are rarer than they used to be. The last one was five years ago, in the affluent commuter seat of Richmond Park in 2016. Before that, we have to look back 15 years to see the Lib Dems gaining a seat at a by-election.

The circumstances of that 2006 victory, in Dunfermline and West Fife, were particularly unusual – the Lib Dems had no leader then, with the late Charles Kennedy having just been forced out. Arguably, with Ed Davey, the Invisible Man of British politics, the party has no leader now, either – though leaders in politics are often overrated in their impact.

Yesterday's by-election felt like a return to the 1990s, when the Lib Dems scored a series of upsets in safe Tory constituencies which the Labour Party could never touch. These were Eastbourne in 1990, Ribble Valley (1991), Kincardine and Deeside (1992), Christchurch (1993), Newbury (1993), Eastleigh (1994) and Oldham East and Saddleworth (1995).

This impressive-sounding run dried up under New Labour, with only one more gain from the Conservatives, the already-marginal Romsey in 2000.

After that, Lib Dem efforts against the Tories fizzled out, most notably in a doomed ‘decapitation’ strategy in 2005: an attention-grabbing publicity stunt which claimed that top Tory MPs would be unseated. They weren't. By 2010, the boot was on the other foot, and Lib Dems were losing seats to Tories. By 2015, all the by-election gains against the Tories had evaporated.

The rise of New Labour wrong-footed the Lib Dems, and the party's by-election operation took several years to re-emerge in the wake of the Iraq War. For a brief period, the Lib Dems reinvented themselves as a left-of-New-Labour alternative in the inner cities, before being decimated after the loss of Charles Kennedy in 2006.

While this latest result looks very much like a 1990s-style Lib Dem by-election gain from an unpopular Tory government, the turnout factor is the big difference. And that is why voter suppression was also key.

Sticky voters

The Lib Dems' anti-Tory by-election victories of the 1990s used this tactic sparingly: Newbury in 1993 had a 22,055 majority on a 71% turnout; Christchurch had a 16,427 majority on a 74% turnout in the same year. It was when fighting Labour in the 2000s that the Lib Dems started using voter suppression far more in by-elections: the Labour vote was found to be ‘stickier’, and so if voters couldn't be converted, they could be turned off from voting altogether.

Thus the Lib Dems picked up Brent East in 2003 by 1,118 votes on a 36% turnout, Leicester South in 2004 by 1,654 votes on a 42% turnout, and Dunfermline and West Fife in 2006 by 1,800 votes on a 48% turnout. Yesterday's by-election came in at a 52% turnout, down a third from 77%.

Does Chesham and Amersham herald the future of the Lib Dems? History doesn’t hold out too much hope. The 1962 Orpington by-election had very similar figures to this – a Tory majority of 15,000, rather than 16,000, also converted into a Liberal majority of 8,000.

Many column inches were expended on the phenomenon of ‘Orpington Man’, and how he was meant to represent a kind of voter found elsewhere. Margaret Thatcher was allegedly set to lose her demographically similar Finchley constituency, as was possibly even the then prime minister himself, Harold Macmillan, in neighbouring Bromley. None of this came to pass.

However, Chesham and Amersham does tell us something about the Lib Dems returning as a viable force to take on the Tories in some affluent south-eastern English seats.

The Remain-voting commuter belt outside London is becoming more small ’l’ liberal, as young professionals move out of the capital; we saw this in 2019 with St Albans going Liberal for the first time in over a century, and Dominic Raab may yet have cause for concern in Esher and Walton (especially after boundary changes).

Yet as past elections show, this is not a recipe for the Lib Dems picking up swathes of seats – elections like those in 1974 and 1983 showed Liberals picking up plenty of respectable second places in the affluent south-east, yet still failing to break through.

The longer-term problem for the Lib Dems is that this by-election magnifies the party's dependence on nimbyism and opportunistic campaigning.

The Lib Dems are, theoretically, a left-of-centre environmentalist party committed to house-building and greater infrastructure. They won yesterday's by-election by pretending they were against HS2, the new national high-speed railway, (when all their MPs voted for it). They also claimed they were committed to propping up middle-class house prices and opposing new local developments (when the party is committed to a national policy of house-building). The party’s naked nimbyism even prompted some Lib Dem associations to refuse to campaign.

As a party, the Liberal Democrats have an ideology drawing on liberalism and radicalism, stretching back centuries. Yet the party’s own electioneering tactics can seriously undermine this, and be both short-sighted and short-termist. The result is that the party’s “finest hours” in by-elections are, in reality, rarely examples of its finest moments.

Seth Thévoz has previously compiled psephological analyses of Lib Dem election results, from the 2015 general election, through the party’s funding of its election efforts, to the patterns of Lib Dem by-election gains.