Kashmir needs global effort toward a just resolution

In the last few days, the Indian government has ended the special status of the internationally disputed state of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir as well as bifurcated the state into two union territories. The bifurcation is an attempt to transform Kashmir from an international issue to a domestic one. These actions have set the stage for possible nuclear war with Pakistan, and threaten to irrevocably alter the region, requiring immediate and urgent response from the international community.
In order to proceed with these acts, over the last week Indian repression was heightened in Kashmir, already the world's most intensely militarized zone. India has deployed tens of thousands of additional troops, imposed around-the-clock curfews, shut down all communications including internet, cellular service, and landlines, taken over schools and mosques, detained former political office holders as well as pro-freedom leaders.
As of today, Kashmiris have been in these conditions for 72 hours with little access to cash, food and medical supplies. There have been reports that one protestor has died and at least six have been injured in Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, and that over 100 members of civil society and human rights activists have been arrested.
Kashmiris have already borne the brunt of three decades of brutal and cumulative state violence including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, mass graves, torture and indefinite detention. The UN published human rights reports on Kashmir in 2018 and 2019 that call for an end to impunity, demilitarisation, an independent international Commission of Inquiry, and self-determination for the people of Kashmir.
Kashmir is an international issue that warrants an urgent political resolution including negotiations between Kashmiris, India and Pakistan. States and international bodies that have been concerned with or have engaged with the region (for example, the US, the UK, Canada, relevant EU member states, the European Parliament, the UN General Assembly, and the UN Human Rights Council) must diplomatically intervene, and do so with conscience, before the large-scale military operation already in place or war further destroys hope for a peaceful political resolution for Kashmiris, as well as for India and Pakistan.
A besieged Kashmiri population urgently needs international remedies for justice, not a military occupation or war.
Signed by the following, in alphabetical order:
Malik Aabid, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi, India
Asma Abbas, Bard College at Simon's Rock, USA
Nikita Agarwal, Advocate, Chhattisgarh High Court of Bilaspur, India
Omer Aijazi, Religion and Anthropology, University of Toronto, Canada
Ali Al-Qahtani
Ketan Alder, University of Manchester, UK
Ahtisham Ali, Assistant Professor, GC University, Lahore, Pakistan
Nosheen Ali, Kartidharti, South Asia
Saad Amir, Lawyer, Lahore, Pakistan
Dibyesh Anand, University of Westminster, UK
Shilpaa Anand, BITS Hyderabad, India
Anjali Arondekar, University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Ghazal Asif, Johns Hopkins University USA
Nandita Badami, Ph.D. Candidate, Anthropology, University of Carolifornia - Irvine, USA
Amit Baishya, University of Oklahoma, USA
Anirban Baishya, Fordham University, USA
Sandeep Bakshi, University Paris Diderot, France
Kamran Bala, AML Analyst Moneygram Warsaw, Poland
Mariana Balau, International Relations Professor at PUC Minas, Brazil
Bobby Banerjee, professor, Cass Business School, UK
Mona Bhan, Anthropology, Syracuse University, USA
Varuni Bhatia, Azim Premji University, Bangalore, India
Gargi Bhattacharyya, Social Sciences, University of East London, UK
Somak Biswas, History, University of Warwick, UK
Rafael Bittencourt, PhD Candidate in International Relations, PUC Minas, Brazil
Claire Blencowe, University of Warwick, UK
Dilnaz Boga, Mumbai University, India
Jenisha Borah, Cinema and Media Studies, University of Chicago, USA
Purnima Bose, International Studies, Indiana University, USA
Gardner Bovingdon, Central Eurasian Studies and International Studies, Indiana University, USA
Emma Brännlund, Politics and International Relations, University of the West of England, UK
Christopher Cannell, PhD, University of Edinburgh, UK
Farhan Mujahid Chak, PhD, Qatar University, Qatar
Shefali Chandra, History, Washington University in St. Louis, USA
Angana Chatterji, University of California, Berkeley, USA
Vanessa Chishti, Historian, O.P. Jindal Global University, India
Ugyan Choedup, History, Pennsylvania State University, USA
Nusrat S Chowdhury, Amherst College, USA
Carmel Christy, International Institute for Asian Studies, Leiden, Netherlands
Linda Cronin, University of Roehampton, UK
Masrook Dar, University of Hyderabad, UK
Sandhya Devesan, CSAS, University of Cambridge, UK
Adrija Dey, SOAS, University of London, UK
