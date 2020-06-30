Policing during the pandemic: an insight into racism in the UK

Returning to our Covid microcosm: The difference in treatment of Black people by police was again cast into stark relief by the policing of UK BLM protests. On 6 June 2020, mounted police officers appeared to charge protestors opposing racism in Central London. Other protestors were kettled for several hours. When the police began to contemplate releasing people from the kettle, legal observes reported to the Network for Police Monitoring (Netpol) that this was initially on the condition that individuals had images taken of them. This was in direct contravention of a High Court ruling which makes it clear that compelling someone to submit to recording is unlawful. Similarly, people were reportedly told that they had to provide their names and addresses, even though the only lawful basis to require this is where there are reasonable grounds to believe that the individual whose details are being taken is or has been engaged in “anti-social behaviour”.

The following weekend, on 13 June 2020, the Metropolitan Police imposed restrictions on the route of any march (“procession”) “promoted by “Black Lives Matter and associated groups”. The conditions specified the route of any march and required it to finish by 5pm. A breach of those conditions would have been a criminal offence.

It might be said that equivalent conditions were applied to 'counter-protestors'. Now, putting to one side the potential implication of 'counter-protestor' that the acceptability of racism is a matter of legitimate debate, it is only superficially true that equivalent conditions were imposed on all sides. The only group specifically named for police attention in these conditions was Black Lives Matter – even after the official march had been cancelled due to concerns about people becoming targets for racist violence.

Whilst the police referred to any march or assembly promoted by “the right wing and associated groups”, no specific group was identified. This rendered the already perilously vague conditions virtually unenforceable.

If the stats are anything to go by, law enforcement was noticeably low on the agenda that weekend anyway. For all the videos of far-right supporters goading and physically assaulting police officers there were only “100+ arrests.” It would be interesting to know just how many (or few) of those were of people “associated with the right-wing”.

Meanwhile, a 16 year old known only as “Gerard” was reportedly set upon by a group of far-right supporters and attacked with a broken glass bottle which could have blinded him. When he approached a police officer for help, Gerard was subjected to a stop and search. The legal basis for the search was said to be the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1996 s.60.

In the strongest tribute to the sus laws used disproportionately to criminalise generations of people of colour, including the migrant families called to Britain via the Windrush, s.60 of the Public Order Act is a power to stop and search that is 40 times more likely to be used against Black people in England and Wales than white people. It does not require reasonable suspicion that a person is or might be involved in the commission of any offence. It is enough that they are in an area to which a s.60 order applies.

The purpose of the power is stated to be to help officers to locate weapons or other “dangerous instruments” in the context of actual or potential, large-scale public disorder. On what rational basis it was thought that a visibly bloodied 16 year old who was the victim of what the police now see as a racially aggravated assault might be carrying weapons remains to be seen.

A seemingly cursory assessment of his injuries deemed they were not serious. The officer also reportedly refused Gerard’s request for help to be taken to somewhere he could be safe because he “had to” assist other police officers.

We may be two decades on from Macpherson but as Gerard described it to Channel 4 News’ Symeon Brown, this incident captures much of what remains the same: a young Black man subjected to a racist assault, treated first as a suspect and left to fend for himself in the immediate aftermath; worthy of a search but not a police escort to safety: emblematic of a community that still feels and knows it is over-policed and under protected.

In the last few days, news broke of two police officers being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with the murder investigation that was opened into the killings of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry on 5 June 2020. It is alleged that the officers took “inappropriate” photographs of Nicole and Bibaa’s bodies at the crime scene. These are allegations which the IOPC has described, in uncharacteristically strong terms as “sickening.” If those allegations are true, The opportunity to deliver the sort of justice delayed and denied to so many others must not be lost.

It is with these very British examples in mind that the response of some UK policing authorities to the murder of George Floyd falls to be read. Responses like this from Mike Cunningham, the CEO of the National College of Policing, who tweeted on 29 May 2020:

“The current events in Minnesota are chilling. The British policing model is built on the principle of legitimacy. It requires the continuous building of trust with the communities we serve. Without it we fail.”

Last week, Cressida Dick the Met Police Commissioner broke her notable silence of the last few weeks to insist that the Metropolitan Police is not institutionally racist and that to describe it as such is “unhelpful”. And already, the mere discussion of defunding the police – a central call of Black Lives Matter – has been summarily dismissed as “nonsense” by Sir Keir Starmer, who took a knee professing solidarity with the movement he now describes as a “moment”.

This is why it remains essential to underscore the reality of police brutality in the UK. There are many, including those who not only know better but who have the power to do better who are intent on denying the reality of it. B.L.M is a demand, in three letters from America, that has as much resonance here as it does across the Atlantic.

For more, see the Lammy Review of the treatment of, and outcomes for, Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) individuals in the Criminal Justice System; or the Angiolini Review of Deaths and Serious Incidents as just two of the Government’s own reports into these issues, both published in 2017.