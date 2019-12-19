Helping those that society forgot

There is a class of migrant families living in the UK who are exempt from regular support systems. They include some of the most vulnerable children in our society, living in extreme poverty. Some are street homeless, some are unable to afford food, some are living in accommodation that fails to meet basic health and safety standards.

Thankfully the law provides that every child, regardless of their immigration status, should be able to reach a reasonable standard of health or development. According to section 17 Children Act 1989, any child that is "in need" should be given support. But many local authorities routinely refuse to provide the support that these children need. Project 17 is one of the few organisations that advocate on behalf of these families and hold the local authorities to account.

In this interview, the second episode of the Unlawful State podcasts, we spoke to Project 17's Abi Brunswick and Clare Jennings about how they are using legal solutions to help these families.