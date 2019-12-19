“I’m not real to them”: The migrant families discarded by the British state

In many cases, families find that having survived for a long time through a combination of resilience, social networks and cash in hand jobs, they end up having to sleep in churches, night buses or accident and emergency departments. One father and mother pretended to their children they were making a documentary about homelessness.

These families are usually being treated unlawfully by their local authorities because they are not being given the support the law stipulates they should receive and, following almost a decade of cuts to local government budgets, pressure on local authorities is intense. Since 2010, 60p in every pound given to local government by central government has been cut.

On top of this - and because of it, as a way of saving money - migrant families entitled to help are undermined. “Local authorities will often ask these families everywhere they lived over the last ten years and will then use things like not knowing the post codes as proof that they didn’t live there,” says Clare Jennings, director of public law at Matthew Gold. OpenJustice has heard of cases in which migrants have their social media accounts pulled apart, accused of lying based on “evidence” found on platforms like Facebook. In one case, a mother who had not been with the father of her children for many years, was accused of trying to con a local authority into supporting her because the authority found a picture of her and the father online.

Project 17 helped 300 people in such situations last year. They told us about a mother who was made homeless, along with her newborn baby. She had been in the UK for ten years and had been unable to regularise her immigrations status. Once her son - who is British - was born, the friends she had been living with could no longer accommodate her. She could have made an immigration application based on her child’s nationality but as legal aid is no longer available in immigration cases, she was unable to afford the legal help, nor the extortionate Home Office application fee.

Initially she was told by the local authority to “go back” to where she came from - a former British colony where, like so many others, dire economic and political circumstances had left her with no option but to leave and seek a better life elsewhere - and that her child would be taken into care in Britain. Unlawful and racist language was used against her.

With advocacy from Project 17, she and her baby were provided with support under section 17 of the Children Act. Accommodation was found for her and she was given a little money. But as often happens, the support she was provided did not meet the needs of her and her child. She had to share a bed with her baby, who kept falling out of it. The money was often delayed and she was regularly unable to buy food and nappies. Eventually, with help from Project 17, a cot was provided and she was awarded some compensation.

Meanwhile, soon after Rita’s meeting with social services in the run up to Christmas she got a phone call from the agency running the property she lived in. It was January and although the local authority had been paying her rent they had emailed the agency to tell them that they wouldn’t be doing this anymore. That night, Rita was told she and her children would be evicted from the property on Friday. This was Tuesday.