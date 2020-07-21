The BBC’s diversity plan is a stumble, not a ‘big leap forward’

Last month, the BBC announced it would be committing £100 million to diversifying its productions and talent. Director General Tony Hall said the fund, which was created in response to the killing of George Floyd, will be a “big leap forward”.

The £100 million was a nice, big flashy figure for a press release but it will be spent over three years. That is £33 million a year. According to the last BBC annual report, television content cost the broadcaster £1.6 million – so the fund amounts to just 1.9% of its annual TV budget.

To me, the plans have too much in common with the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and British Film Institute’s (BFI) diversity strategy. In 2016, I warned that these paltry measures “might have no impact on BAME or disabled employment on-screen or off”.

Last week, the London School of Economics published a report into the strategy, authored by Dr Clive James Nwonka, which concluded that there were few signs of improvement, “racial underrepresentation remains a structural condition within the film industry”.

Part of the reason the standards have been unsuccessful is that they take a pick and mix approach. So does the BBC’s strategy, which commits to create content with at least two of the following three priorities:

Diverse stories and portrayal on-screen

Diverse production teams and talent

Diverse-led production companies

and

A mandatory 20% diverse-talent target will apply to all new network commissions from April 2021.

When I told an Ofcom diversity expert that the commitment was no more than 1.9% of the annual spend, the expert replied “What about the 20% of BAME employment?” Even the Ofcom expert hadn’t understood the fine print.

The fund is not just about increasing BAME employment – it also aims to improve inclusion for those from a lower socio-economic background and those with a disability – all of which are underrepresented in the media and worthy of support. But with such a broad categorisation and targets, combined with no baseline against which to measure progress, the £100 million commitment may make no difference at all.

Lagging behind

Some industry observers think what Tony Hall calls “a big leap forward” may be no leap at all.

Ofcom’s most recent report on diversity found that the BBC was the only broadcaster to make no year-on-year progress at all on off-screen BAME employment, remaining stuck at 13%. The BBC lagged behind: