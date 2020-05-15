Alex Morse: “We're going up against the party and DC establishment”

Aaron White: So one of the groups that's behind your own campaign is Justice Democrats. Could you describe the process of getting their endorsement, and the resources that they're providing to help you with your campaign?

Alex Morse: I'm very thankful for the support of Justice Democrats, and the work they've done over the last couple of years to support new members of Congress and new candidates in priority districts.

Here in this district, given the power of Congressman Neal as the chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, everything that is near and dear to us as progressives – ending mass incarceration, combating the climate crisis, healthcare being a human right, getting money out of politics – none of those policies will be possible so long as Neal is in the position he is in now.

I think that's why we have people from all over the country taking a look at this race and chipping in what they can to help. I think I'm a bit different than some of the other Justice Democrats. I'm an incumbent elected official that has been in office for over eight years now.

The process with them was about having a conversation. A conversation about the values that I have, and the issues I want to stand up for in Washington. They took a deep look at my record over the last eight years on a whole host of issues, and found that we have tackled issues of racial and social justice, of getting money out of politics, of being there for just everyday people on the local level. I think they identified and agree that the work I've done here in Holyoke serves as a really powerful roadmap for what we want to do across the country. Seeing government as a body that should look out for, and reach out to, the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Aaron White: I'd like to ask some about some of the structural impediments that you're facing, challenging an incumbent. For example, the DCCC blacklist, but also wider financial inequalities as well.

Alex Morse: Yeah, about a year ago we were taking a look and considering launching this campaign, and there were certain consultants and organizations and companies that we spoke to along the way that had an interest in potentially being part of this campaign. They were very clear about the fact that they do work with the DCCC, or other Democratic incumbent members of Congress. And despite their personal excitement about the race, they couldn't get involved given the policy.

I think obviously, it's incredibly undemocratic of the Democratic Party to have this policy. Like I said before, we're not just up against congressman Neal, we're up against a much larger infrastructure of people in Washington and within the Democratic Party. And on top of that, the fact that we're funded 100% by everyday people, we're not taking any corporate PAC money. We recently announced our fundraising numbers a couple of weeks ago. We've raised more money in six months from people here in the district than our congressman has raised in over three years, and have raised 25 times the amount of donations from people here than he has. So we're never going to raise the millions of dollars that congressman Neal has, we don't want to, and most importantly we don’t need to.

Freddie Stuart: So looking ahead, if you get into Congress one of the main things you're going to come up against is an established party leadership. Have you discussed with other Justice Democrats, or with your team here how you will go about trying to get the things done that you want to get done against a leadership that might be less willing to help you?

Alex Morse: Yeah. This is why every seat matters, and why people say well, why are you running against another Democrat? Not all democrats are the same. And it's not just about having a Democrat there. It's having better Democrats that actually want to be there to represent real people.

I think where people get disillusioned and disappointed is when Democrats are in power and control the White House and Congress and don't actually deliver transformational policies that make people's lives better. That's the problem. What we saw in 2018, electing the most diverse Congress in our country's history is that we grew the Progressive Caucus. So in 2019, that means that for the first time we had hearings on Medicare-for-All and a number of House committees.

That didn't happen because the Speaker of the House woke up one morning and said, I think it's a great idea to talk about Medicare-for-All. It happened because we had elected dozens of progressives all across the country that put pressure on the party leadership. So that's on everything from healthcare to economic opportunities, to fighting the climate crisis. There are a lot of great allies, not just new members of Congress, but members like Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna that I really admire, and that I look forward to working with. So I'm under no illusion that this is a fight that will be borne by me alone. But it is about building coalitions and building relationships with natural allies that have been doing this work for years already in Washington.

Aaron White: So say you are elected to Congress, what do you think your top legislative priority will be?

Alex Morse: Well, healthcare is the number one thing to address. It's an opportunity for me as a member of Congress to be very specific to the challenges here in Western Massachusetts. In the rural parts of our district hospitals are closing, people are unable to get inpatient care, or to find a primary care provider. People are feeling that on a daily basis. It's not just about having health insurance, the vast majority of people who have health insurance are still underinsured and can't afford out of pocket expenses.

That's important. I also think making sure all people have access to economic opportunity and innovation here is key. The ability to start their own business and be entrepreneurs. That's from people here in Holyoke in Springfield, to small farmers, for example, in the hill towns or in the rural parts of our district. And then issues like transportation and infrastructure. We have unreliable transportation here, and things like broadband internet. We have dozens of cities and towns here in the district where people just can't get online. That migrates people to the urban areas of our district and shrinks our population here in Western Mass, which then has big implications for funding our priorities.

Aaron White: So I’d like to turn now to talk about the Green New Deal. It's now one of the top priorities of this new insurgent wing of the Democratic Party, and many progressive candidates have publicly endorsed the resolution laid out by AOC and Senator Ed Markey. Could you tell us your position on that, and how such a transformation would benefit your constituency here in Holyoke?

Alex Morse: Yeah. Well, first, I should say a couple of things about the contrast between the incumbent and myself. Congressman Neal is the only one of the nine congressional Democrats in Massachusetts that refuses to sign on to the Green New Deal.

More important than that, earlier this year Congressman Neal was the chief negotiator and architect of the USMCA, NAFTA 2.0, trade agreement that every environmental organization around the country has come out against, because of its failure to grasp the climate crisis. In 2020, for a Democratic leadership to negotiate a trade agreement that doesn't even mention climate change, or the word climate, I think is incredibly unacceptable. Time and time again he fails to grasp the climate crisis and the actions necessary to combat it. And these arguments that natural gas should be a bridge to renewable is an argument that he and others have been making for 30 or 40 years and have never actually gotten to the fact that the bridge is over, the climate crisis is here, and now we need bold action.

Here in Western Mass, we've already seen the impact of climate related disasters impacting migration to inland areas. We have a large Puerto Rican population in Holyoke and Springfield, and we saw upwards of 3,000 Puerto Ricans migrate to Holyoke after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Those disasters will continue to happen without drastic changes. We see what's happening in California; we see what's happening in Australia. As a world we need to do everything we can to combat that.

When you say things like Green New Deal or Medicare-for-All people sometimes don’t understand what that means and our campaign wants to be as specific as possible, to paint a picture of what life would be like here in Western Mass if we actually deliver these policies.

Freddie Stuart: Another of the things that you have focused on in your political career so far has been the legalization of marijuana. We’ve seen the campaign of Bernie Sanders bring that to the forefront of people’s consciousness, are you hopeful of achieving federal action on that issue when you enter Congress?

Alex Morse: Yeah, that progress is exciting for me. This has been one of the issues that I've become most passionate about as Mayor. I was the first and the only Mayor back in 2016 to support the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana. I mean, first and foremost, the war on drugs has disproportionately affected black and brown folks in this country. And unfortunately, legalization in Massachusetts hasn't necessarily benefited those communities most harmed by prohibition. We still have a lot of barriers to access in terms of allowing people to build wealth in that industry. Unfortunately, what is happening not just here in Massachusetts, but around the country in States that legalize it are that corporations that have financial resources are coming in to make money off of the industry. And at the same time, people are still sitting in jail for the very things that these corporations are now making money off. We certainly need legalization nationally, and there simply aren’t enough members of Congress that have made sensible drug policy reform a priority. And that is something I really want to focus on in Washington. We can't legalize marijuana without simultaneously expunging the records of people that have been locked up arrested and negatively harmed by those laws in the first place.

Freddie Stuart: Final question before we wrap up, another thing that I've noticed you talk about a lot is decriminalizing sex work. That hasn't been something that's been on the agenda of many leading Democrats, even progressive ones. Is that something you will be pushing to introduce into the public discourse if you enter into Congress?

Alex Morse: Yes, I think it needs to finally become part of the public discourse. I know members of Congress, congresswoman Pressley and other members have talked about specific legislation that would move the needle on this issue. I think it's at least necessary that we as a country understand how policies like this have impacted people's lives here, and in other countries around the world. Too often we criminalize people's behaviors without regard to their economic situation. So this policy fits into a larger set of policies that actually meet people where they are, and seeks to allow them to get the help that they need to become economically independent.

