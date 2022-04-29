“Starbucks has this image of being a progressive company that takes care of its employees. But really that hasn’t been the case,” Will Westlake, a barista at a Starbucks in Buffalo, tells openDemocracy.

Will got a job at Starbucks nearly a year ago, and was one of nearly 50 people from the Buffalo New York region – as part of Starbucks Workers United – to sign a letter in August asking then-CEO Kevin Johnson to support a fair union election.

“Instead what they did was send almost 200 managers from all across the country to Buffalo for 20 stores,” added Will. “That meant watching us on the floor, scheduling us for anti-union meetings, pulling people into the back of the store to either interrogate or get information on them to use in future group meetings. Really just waging a psychological war on their own employees.”

But the workers kept organising, with legal assistance from Workers United, an arm of the Service Employees International Union. As Will remarked: “It’s kind of like the rest is history.”

In December, the Starbucks Buffalo Elmwood Avenue branch unionised, becoming the first Starbucks to do so in the US. Will’s branch, Camp Road, is currently having its votes contested by Starbucks Workers United because of what it says were unfair labor practices by Starbucks during the ballot.

Since the Buffalo victory, 250 Starbucks locations in over 30 states have filed for votes with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). As of this week, 39 stores have voted to unionise. (This is likely higher by the time you’re reading this.)

In March, Howard Schultz, the chain’s billionaire founder, returned from retirement to take over as CEO. If anything, he has likely just further inflamed the situation.

As has been widely reported, Starbucks is continuing to wage an aggressive anti-union campaign with frequent so-called “captive-audience” meetings, in which workers have to attend anti-union lectures led by management; firings; and threats of shutting down stores. (This week the NLRB sued Starbucks for retaliating against three employees involved in forming a union.)

But it’s not just Starbucks.

Earlier this month, Amazon workers in Staten Island voted to form the company’s first US union. (Amazon already has a unionised workforce in countries such as Italy, France, Spain and Germany.)

The effort was organised by the independent and worker-run Amazon Labor Union (ALU) led by Christian Smalls. Smalls, a 33-year-old former Amazon supervisor, led a protest in March 2020 outside the warehouse in response to what workers said were inadequate COVID measures taken by Amazon. Smalls was subsequently fired. (Amazon claims it was for violating social distancing rules; New York State attorney general Tish James has charged Amazon with unlawfully firing him.)